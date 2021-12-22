Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Massachusetts home: 'Surreal loss'

"Walking Dead" actress Alicia Witt's parents were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them.

The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," Witt wrote in a statement.

"I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

There were reports the couple had been having furnace problems and were using a space heater, police said, but firefighters said there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police Lt. Sean Murtha said. Autopsies are scheduled.

Witt made her acting debut at age 7 in 1984's "Dune"and has also appeared in "Orange Is the New Black," "Twin Peaks" and "The Walking Dead."

The former child star has always been passionate about music . However, a blossoming acting career has kept her busy over the years. As a teen, she moved to Los Angeles where she appeared in a slew of films, such as "Mr. Holland’s Opus," "Vanilla Sky," and "Two Weeks Notice," among others." But without skipping a beat, the 46-year-old was compelled to make another move – to Nashville.

Most recently, Witt released a new album titled "The Conduit," her fifth one where she also serves as a producer. Witt is now gearing up to hit the road with a fall tour. Witt spoke to Fox News in October where she discussed how her parents contributed in her landing the part in "Dune."

Looking back, she said, she was living in Worcester with her family and the phone rang, and it was a casting director for "Dune."

"She had been having a really hard time casting this role of Alia because Alia is supposed to be born with this insane vocabulary. She’s an adult in a child’s body for science fiction reasons. And the child was supposed to be around four and five. So they were having a very hard time finding somebody. My parents sent in a VHS tape and before you know it, I was invited to come and audition for her in New York. Then I auditioned for David Lynch."

