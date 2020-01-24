Brad Pitt clarifies he's not on Tinder: 'I'm not even sure how it works'

Brad Pitt wants everyone to slow their roll on searching for his Tinder profile.

After sending the internet into a frenzy with his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards last Sunday, in which he told the world -- “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile,” the 56-year-old Hollywood staple is not, in fact, looking for romance on the popular dating app.

He said as much on Thursday when asked if he knew the metrics behind how many new subscriptions the app had since he namedropped the mobile dating platform.

“Did you know that Tinder subscriptions went up like crazy because of you?” an “Extra” reporter asked the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday.

“I’m not on it,” the 2020 Oscar nominee replied, later adding, “I’m not even really sure how it all works. It just sounded funny to me.”

Pitt’s latest response surrounding his storied love life came just days after he and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 50, were photographed sharing a laugh together backstage at Sunday's awards show. In one photo that went viral, Pitt even held onto Aniston's wrist after she had placed her hand on his chest.

Pitt and Aniston made their red carpet debut in September 1999 at the Emmys and became engaged two months later. They tied the knot in July 2000 in Malibu, Calif., and divorced five years later after Pitt was linked to his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie.

Pitt married Jolie in 2014 and the mother of six filed for divorce two years later. Meanwhile, Aniston wed Justin Theroux in 2015, and they announced their separation in February 2018.

After the encounter, Pitt told "Entertainment Tonight" he didn’t think twice about the public sentiment centered on the reunion but admitted he was “blissfully naïve” about the many reactions.

“And I'm gonna stay that way," he said.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.