'ALF' child star Benji Gregory, 46, found dead in his car

Gregory portrayed Brian Tanner in the hit 1980s sitcom 'ALF'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Benji Gregory, the child star who portrayed Brian Tanner in the 1980s television series "ALF," has died. He was 46. 

The former actor was found dead in his car in Arizona, his former brother-in-law, Max Pfaffinger, confirmed to Fox News Digital. Gregory's service dog, Hans, was also found dead in the vehicle. 

According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office, Gregory died on June 13. 

Benji Gregory, ALF

Benji Gregory portrayed Brian Tanner in the hit 1980s sitcom "ALF." (The Everett Collection)

Born on May 26, 1978 in Los Angeles, Gregory kick-started his TV career at a young age. He made appearances on television shows such as "The A-Team," "T.J. Hooker," "Punky Brewster," "The Twilight Zone" and more. 

After his time on "ALF," Gregory voiced Edgar the Mole in the 1993 animated feature "Once Upon a Forest." This seems to be his last known credit. 

Benji Gregory

Benji Gregory died on June 13. (The Everett Collection)

According to Deadline, Gregory left the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In 2005, he received an honorable medical discharge.

Since the news of his death, fans have been leaving their condolences and sharing their fondest memories in the comment section of Gregory's Instagram page

A photo of Benji Gregory and ALF

Benji Gregory's service dog was found dead as well. (Everett Collection)

"Heartbreaking! I cried reading the details about this passing, and that his beloved dog (that meant so much to him) passed too," one fan wrote. "Life can be so cruel. It’s such little comfort but I hope they are together and in peace."

"I've been watching ALF on YouTube literally everyday since 4 months ago, that's why quite shocked with this sudden news," another wrote. "You'll be greatly missed."

An additional comment read, "R.I.P. to you and your sweet dog Hans! Condolences to your family and friends," along with praying and heart emojis.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

