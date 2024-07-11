'ALF' child star Benji Gregory, 46, found dead in his car

Benji Gregory, the child star who portrayed Brian Tanner in the 1980s television series "ALF," has died. He was 46.

The former actor was found dead in his car in Arizona, his former brother-in-law, Max Pfaffinger, confirmed to Fox News Digital. Gregory's service dog, Hans, was also found dead in the vehicle.

According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office, Gregory died on June 13.

Born on May 26, 1978 in Los Angeles, Gregory kick-started his TV career at a young age. He made appearances on television shows such as "The A-Team," "T.J. Hooker," "Punky Brewster," "The Twilight Zone" and more.

After his time on "ALF," Gregory voiced Edgar the Mole in the 1993 animated feature "Once Upon a Forest." This seems to be his last known credit.

According to Deadline, Gregory left the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In 2005, he received an honorable medical discharge.

Since the news of his death, fans have been leaving their condolences and sharing their fondest memories in the comment section of Gregory's Instagram page.

"Heartbreaking! I cried reading the details about this passing, and that his beloved dog (that meant so much to him) passed too," one fan wrote. "Life can be so cruel. It’s such little comfort but I hope they are together and in peace."

"I've been watching ALF on YouTube literally everyday since 4 months ago, that's why quite shocked with this sudden news," another wrote. "You'll be greatly missed."

An additional comment read, "R.I.P. to you and your sweet dog Hans! Condolences to your family and friends," along with praying and heart emojis.