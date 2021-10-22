Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' movie production halted 'for an undetermined period of time'

Production on "Rust," the film starring Alec Baldwin that was rocked by an on-set incident resulting in the death of the director of photography, has halted production.

Baldwin reportedly discharged a prop gun during production on Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and the wounding of director Joel Souza, 48, who was reported to be in critical condition in a Santa Fe hospital.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones," a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation," the statement continued. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

ALEC BALDWIN DISCHARGED PROP GUN THAT KILLED ‘RUST’ CREW MEMBER ON FILM SET: AUTHORITIES

As indicated in the statement, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

"Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released," a rep from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said, per the outlet. "No arrests or charges have been filed."

ALEC BALDWIN SPOTTED ‘IN TEARS’ AFTER 'RUST' MOVIE SET SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 1 ‘CRITICAL’: REPORT

They added: "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

Sources told Deadline that Baldwin, 63, who is also a producer on "Rust," was unaware of what kind of projectile was loaded into the prop gun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the set around 1:50 p.m. local time, and the call indicated an individual had been shot.

According to the media release, one shooting victim – a 42-year-old female – was transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later died, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital in Santa Fe, where was undergoing emergency treatment.

Fox News' Julius Young, Mariah Haas and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.