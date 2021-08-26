Alec Baldwin's ex-wife Kim Basinger makes rare comment about one of his children in birthday tribute response

Kim Basinger took the time to honor her ex-husband Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Carmen, for her birthday in a rare moment that brought the two stars together – at least on social media.

Carmen Baldwin turned eight earlier this week and her big sister, Ireland Baldwin, 25, paid tribute to her younger sibling by posting a photo of Carmen cozying up to her baby sister, María Lucía Victoria, who is approaching 6 months.

"Happy birthday, Carmen I know you don't have Instagram yet (thank God) but I love you with all my heart and when you do eventually get an Instagram in 5-10 years or whatever cooler app is available then, please follow me back. I'm not worthy," Ireland wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

In the comment section, Ireland's mother Basinger, 67, wrote, "Carmen…… such A beautiful twosome…… you are so beautiful……. I love you 2 ….. together in this picture…… But YOU Know how to get it done and she will learn from you…….."

Basinger, who split from Baldwin in 2002 after nearly nine years of marriage, added 12 clapping hands emojis to her response. Ireland was seven years old when her parents split.

Baldwin has since remarried and shares six children with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. Hilaria also shared her own birthday tribute to Carmen in a photo featuring the entire brood in one picture.

"Happy 8th birthday Carmen…we love you so…other than the babies, we almost got the photo all smiling," Hilaria wrote of daughters Carmen and MariLu, plus sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, who turns 1 next month. "Ps that's my hand under Edu's arm."

Basinger and Baldwin endured a tumultuous custody battle over Ireland during their split and the actress spoke about the ordeal in a 2016 interview with The Edit by Net-A-Porter.

"Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it. And ours was very public and nasty," she said, according to People magazine. "So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way."

"I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine," she said. "I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends."

"[Alec and I are] cool now, though," Basinger added. "Life goes on."