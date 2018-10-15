Alec Baldwin's ABC talk show tanks in ratings, ranks below CW on Sunday night

Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro's joint exercise in Trump-bashing produced lots of headlines, but drew few eyeballs Sunday night

According to Nielsen, the premiere of "The Alec Baldwin Show" on ABC garnered just a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49, the demographic most coveted by advertisers. The Baldwin-hosted chatfest was the lowest-rated program in the demo of any broadcast network -- including the CW.

By comparison, NBC's "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs earned a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49, CBS' "60 Minutes" -- which featured an interview with the president -- drew a 1.9 rating and the CW premieres of "Supergirl" and the reboot of "Charmed" each drew a 0.5 rating.

ROBERT DE NIRO SAYS HE'S 'OFFENDED' BY BEHAVIOR OF TRUMP, 'REPUBLICANS IN GENERAL'

The "Baldwin Show" episode, which drew 2.2 million total viewers, featured interviews of Taraji P. Henson and De Niro, who told Baldwin that he was "so offended" by Trump and "Republicans in general."

"Everything [Trump] says about other people, 'You're a loser. You're a this. You're a that,' is everything he's saying about himself," the "Godfather Part II" and "Raging Bull" star added. "He's so transparent. He's projecting,”

The two then discussed Trump's business acumen, concluding that his stint as host of "The Apprentice" had “tricked people” into thinking he was a “crack” executive.

HOLLYWOOD STAR EXPLAINS WHY HE CANCELED SAUDI ARABIA TRIP

Hours before his show debuted, Baldwin was the featured speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual fall fundraising dinner, during which he urged voters to use the "orderly and formal" method of elections "to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump."

An ABC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the ratings.

Fox News' Brian Flood and The Associated Press contributed to this report.