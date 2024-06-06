Adam Levine returns to ‘The Voice,’ cashing in on ‘Ozempic of exposure’: expert

Adam Levine is making his return to "The Voice" for season 27 in 2025.

The Maroon 5 frontman is returning to the rotating coach's chair, alongside newcomer Kelsea Ballerini, as well as Michael Bublé and John Legend.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Levine spoke enthusiastically about the news with his fans.

"Season 27, yes I’m coming back, I’m so excited. I cannot wait. I’m well rested. I’m ready to go. I’m a little nervous, I’m not nervous, but I’m so excited," he said.

'THE VOICE' WINNING COACH REBA MCENTIRE SHARES ADVICE FOR SUCCESS: 'LIFE’S TOO SHORT TO BE DRAGGED DOWN'

"It’s going to be great, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome, let’s go! Team Adam is back. I feel bad for other teams," he added teasingly. "Let’s go. Season 27’s going to be different. Yeah I’m back! I’m really excited everybody. Voice fam, here we come, let’s go!"

Doug Eldridge of Achilles PR notes there's a "simple" reason big stars set up shop on competition shows like "The Voice" or "American Idol."

"It's the 'Ozempic of exposure,'" he told Fox News Digital. "You get the benefits of constant touring and appearances needed to sustain your popularity and musical career, without actually having to do the hard work traditionally required to attain those goals."

Levine was one of the original coaches, appearing on the show for 16 seasons before he decided to depart in 2019.

In an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" at the time, Levine explained his decision to leave, saying, "When it all naturally happened, I was like, 'OK, this feels right.' For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. This was the right time for me to go."

He continued, "For eight-and-a-half years, I was so busy – [I] had the band, [I] had The Voice. I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it because it was a life-altering experience being on that show... and then it got to the point where I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them."

BLAKE SHELTON'S RETURN TO 'THE VOICE' DEPENDENT ON THIS DREAM SCENARIO

Levine is just one of many big names returning to or eyeing the opportunity to join a music competition show.

Gwen Stefani is coming back to "The Voice" for season 26, airing this fall, with Reba McEntire, signed on for her third season, and Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg in their coaching debuts.

Stefani joined the show in season 17, when she met her now husband Blake Shelton, one of the original coaches.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The music industry is grueling – especially as stars try to recover financially from the tour-less COVID years, while still navigating the transition from traditional album sales, to the streaming download model," Eldridge said. "If you're a big-name act, who wants to stay in the national eye, but you need a break from the grind of touring, producing new music, hitting the media circuit, etc. then what better way to do that than a relatively effort-free platform like [‘America’s Got Talent’] or [‘American Idol’]."

Katy Perry was a judge on "American Idol" for seven seasons before announcing her departure earlier this year.

While hinting at plans for a new album, Perry said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in February, "I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much.… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

'AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE KATY PERRY HAS WILD PLAN WITH LUKE BRYAN TO CELEBRATE FINAL EPISODE

Sunny Bonnell, co-founder of Motto® and co-author of "Rare Breed, A Guide to Success for the Defiant, Dangerous, and Different," told Fox News Digital that appearing on these shows is "about visibility and resonance."

"Shows like 'The Voice' and 'American Idol' offer stars an opportunity not just to perform, but to increase resonance with broader audiences. They transform from voices to mentors, embedding their brand within new generations," she continued.

As Perry prepared for her exit, several big names like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift were floated as suggested replacements, but Perry had her eyes on a recent up and comer who has been dominating the country scene in the past year: Jelly Roll.

In April, Perry told E! News it would "be amazing" if the Grammy-nominee filled her seat alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

KATY PERRY'S 'AMERICAN IDOL' SEAT EYED BY JELLY ROLL

"To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!" she said.

When he later heard the news, Jelly Roll told E! News, "I love you Katy Perry!"

He continued praising Perry, saying, "She's the same person privately as she is publicly. Because every time I've seen her, she's like, 'You need to be on ‘American Idol.’ And the first time somebody asked her it was y'all, and she was like, ‘Jelly Roll.'"

"I'd go clean the ‘American Idol’ toilets if they wanted me to – I'm in," he added.

JELLY ROLL SAYS HIS FELONIES PREVENT HIM FROM BOOKING GIGS OVERSEAS

Taking a spot on "Idol" could prove beneficial to Jelly Roll as he continues to rack up awards, brand deals and ongoing attention.

"These artists are networking live, forging alliances that extend beyond the stage – be it for future collaborations, ventures or broadening their own artistic horizons. It’s career cultivation in real-time," Bonnell said.

Eldridge agreed, saying, "That's the strategy – or the macro-objective of co-hosting musical talent shows – but the actual tactics, or narrow application of the overarching strategy, comes in the form of the viewer demographics and psychographics, which regularly tune into these shows. It's no coincidence that the guys from Metallica aren't signing up for these shows and it's not just because they're a touring machine; it's because the steady rotation of hosts all fall within the same, overlapping Venn diagram of consumer tastes. Country music stars, who are more centrist pop acts, or the Top 40 artists, like Megan Trainor, they are all within that center of the consumer taste diagram."

Meghan Trainor has expressed interest in taking over Perry’s seat on "Idol."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She recently told "Entertainment Tonight," "There’s nothing I want more in life than to be a judge on ‘American Idol.’"

She continued, "That is my ultimate bucket list dream come true. Please, please consider me on your show. Please ‘American Idol!’ Please! I’m ready… I would love to."

Trainor appeared on the show as a mentor for contestants last season.

Luke Bryan told the outlet he’d welcome her on the show, saying, "I think Meghan’s always been real fun. You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] real witty, so certainly."

POP STAR MEGHAN TRAINOR'S TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM, 'TIMELESS,' WITH MORE MATURE EMPOWERMENT ANTHEMS

Host Ryan Seacrest agreed. "She was very good. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous."

Eldrige noted that competition shows are often a chance for an artist to show a more personal side of themselves, with the bonus of financial benefit.

"You're getting a front row, primetime seat in front of the very audience who is likely to buy your album in the first place. These shows tend to highlight the personalities of the individual hosts, more than their musical talent. If the artist-host can win the audience through likability, then they'll boost their album sales (or downloads, as it were) without having to step foot in the studio, or get anywhere near a tour bus. It's the music industry's equivalent of generating passive income. It's a brilliant move, if you can stick the landing," he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bonnell agreed that it’s beneficial for personal branding.

"At the height of fame, the spotlight isn’t just for shining but for sharing. For seasoned stars, these shows become a vessel: they offer a platform to amplify their wisdom and experience to up-and-coming talents, while every mentorship moment puts their brand in a light of genuine leadership and influence. It’s a masterful play where guiding new talent builds a connection to that core audience," she said.