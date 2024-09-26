'7th Heaven' stars speak out on TV dad Stephen Collins' sexual abuse of minors 10 years after his confession

The Camden family, made popular by the '90s series "7th Heaven," is back in action and all grown up, having launched a podcast where they will watch episodes of the hit show.

But the child stars of the show - Beverley Mitchell (Lucy Camden), David Gallagher (Simon Camden) and Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie Camden) - acknowledged that they'd be remiss if they didn't address a major stain on the show's reputation: their TV father, Stephen Collins, who played a Protestant minister on the show, confessed in 2014 to sexually abusing three female minors.

He subsequently left Hollywood, and reruns of the show were pulled from syndication.

"We do think it's important that we say something about Stephen Collins," Mitchell said on their "Catching Up With The Camdens" podcast, ahead of the cast's first time watching and reacting to old episodes. Mitchell, who played Collins' second-eldest daughter (his eldest was Jessica Biel) on the show, was 15-years-old during the first season.

"All forms of abuse, sexual abuse of any kind, it's inexcusable," Gallagher, who was 11 when the show started filming, said. "And victims of abuse need to be shown compassion. And they should be given support."

"As we rewatch these episodes, it would be impossible not to talk about Stephen," Rosman, who played the baby of the family for much of the show, continued. She was seven-years-old when the show began shooting.

"Because he was such a big part of the show and our lives. But we want to be clear that we did not have any inappropriate experiences with Stephen."

Mitchell also confirmed that Collins' would not be invited to join the podcast. "And we do not excuse or condone his behavior," she emphasized. "I mean, our hope, for this podcast, is to reconnect with you, our fans. To re-live some '90s nostalgia and to share our fondest memories of ‘7th Heaven.’"

"We do not excuse or condone his behavior." — Beverley Mitchell on Stephen Colllins' sexual abuse

Gallagher acknowledged that the topic of conversation was inherently disturbing.

"And we know that this is difficult, and we understand that it can be triggering," he said. "But we just wanna say that we love you guys. And we are so grateful for all the love and support you, our community, have shown to us. So, hopefully you guys will stick with us."

In 2014, after damning voice recordings of Collins' were leaked, the actor was forced to acknowledge his behavior.

"Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret," Collins' told People magazine in 2014, admitting to three instances of misconduct with minor women between 1973 and 1994. "7th Heaven" aired on The WB from 1996 to 2007.

"I have been working to atone for it ever since," he continued. "I've decided to address these issues publicly, because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist's or my knowledge or consent."

"On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32 and 40 years ago," Collins said. "The publication of the recording has resulted in assumptions and innuendos about what I did that go far beyond what actually occurred. As difficult as this is, I want people to know the truth."

Collins admitted at the time that he had "an opportunity" to apologize to one of his victims.

"I apologized, and she was extraordinarily gracious," he revealed. "But after I learned in the course of my treatment that my being direct about such matters could actually make things worse for them by opening old wounds, I have not approached the other two women, one of whom is now in her 50s and the other in her 30s."

Collins also said he hadn't "had an impulse to act out in any such way," for 20 years. The disgraced former actor, now 76, did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.