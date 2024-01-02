'90s nostalgia in full swing with discovery that you can reuse your vintage calendars from 1996 in 2024

The internet is buzzing with '90s nostalgia.

As it turns out, the 1996 and 2024 calendars are exactly the same. Both years were a leap year, with the New Year beginning on Monday. This has sent people into a frenzy, digging through old belongings to find a vintage calendar from the year.

If you do happen upon a 1996 calendar, you're likely to find it filled with pop culture moments that were prominent in the year.

"Home Improvement" was a popular show of the time, with Pamela Anderson and Jonathan Taylor Thomas gracing the pages of many '90s calendars.

You may also find calendars filled with photos of the "Friends" cast, as the show was quickly growing in popularity during its third season in 1996.

"Seinfeld" was more than halfway through its nine-season run in 1996.

As for movies, "Independence Day" was one of the blockbuster hits of the year.

Many old 1996 calendars may be covered with photos of a young Tom Cruise, with the first of the "Mission: Impossible" movies releasing that year and the sports flick "Jerry Maguire," also starring the actor.

A young Leonardo DiCaprio was in "Romeo + Juliet" in 1996, just before he starred in "Titanic" the following year.

"Twister," "Space Jam," "Scream" and "Matilda" were other movies that came out during the year.

In the world of music, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion all had multiple chart-topping hits in 1996.

Having identical calendars isn't the only similarity these two years share.

The year 2024 is an Olympic year, just as it was in 1996.

In 1996, the Olympic Games were held in Atlanta and will be held in Paris this year.

The year 1996 was also an election year, as it is in 2024.

If digging through old crates leads you to a 1996 calendar you don't care to keep, you could make a profit off the item. Many who haven't been lucky enough to find a calendar from the year have turned to eBay to buy one off someone else.

If you have a 2024 calendar hanging on your wall, don't be so quick to throw it away at the end of the year.

You could hold onto it until 2052 — which is the next year the calendar will be lined up exactly the same.