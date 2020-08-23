Stars attending VMAs from out of state will not be subject to New York quarantine mandate

Stars will have the privilege of skipping out on New York's 14-day quarantine mandate when they visit for the MTV Video Music Awards next week.

The awards, set for Aug. 30, will take on a different format this year as performances will be held outdoors with little to no audiences due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the event usually serves as a who's who of the music biz, many celebrities will be in attendance, but will not be required to adhere to the 14-day quarantine rule put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to the New York Post.

KEKE PALMER HOSTING MTV VMAS AT BROOKLYN'S BARCLAYS CENTER IN AUGUST

Instead, law enforcement will ensure that the stars and their teams are wearing masks and socially distancing.

“The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed,” a City Hall spokesperson told the outlet, also explaining that NYPD will be doing “compliance checks during the production.”

Cuomo's executive order could see violators serve up to 15 days in jail or pay up to $10,000.

MTV VMA NOMINATIONS INCLUDE LADY GAGA, ARIANA GRANDE, ADDED QUARANTINE CATEGORIES

Artists can “participate in the production of the show,” a spokesperson for Governor told the Post, “but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.”

“Rigorous safety protocols including testing and screening and compliance checks by a special compliance officer," were the conditions agreed to in order for the event to take place.

Reps for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are among the stars slated to perform, while the event will be hosted by Keke Palmer.

Roddy Ricch, who was expected to perform, announced on Saturday that he will not perform after all.

FEDERAL JUDGE UPHOLDS NEW YORK'S COVID-19 TRAVEL QUARANTINE

"Unfortunately, I won't be performing at this year's VMAs as announced. My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance," said the rapper on his Instagram story. "My team and I are safe and everyone's health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y'all next year. STAY SAFE."

Similarly, J Balvin has also pulled out of the show, according to Variety.

“Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing,” a source close to the show told the outlet. “As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Balvin, 35, recently revealed that he is recovering from coronavirus.