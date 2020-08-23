Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Stars attending VMAs from out of state will not be subject to New York quarantine mandate

The mandate requires a 2-week quarantine for those traveling to New York from coronavirus hotspots

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 23Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Stars will have the privilege of skipping out on New York's 14-day quarantine mandate when they visit for the MTV Video Music Awards next week.

The awards, set for Aug. 30, will take on a different format this year as performances will be held outdoors with little to no audiences due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the event usually serves as a who's who of the music biz, many celebrities will be in attendance, but will not be required to adhere to the 14-day quarantine rule put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to the New York Post.

KEKE PALMER HOSTING MTV VMAS AT BROOKLYN'S BARCLAYS CENTER IN AUGUST

Instead, law enforcement will ensure that the stars and their teams are wearing masks and socially distancing.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are among the event's nominees and performers.(Photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are among the event's nominees and performers.(Photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed,” a City Hall spokesperson told the outlet, also explaining that NYPD will be doing “compliance checks during the production.”

Cuomo's executive order could see violators serve up to 15 days in jail or pay up to $10,000.

MTV VMA NOMINATIONS INCLUDE LADY GAGA, ARIANA GRANDE, ADDED QUARANTINE CATEGORIES

Artists can “participate in the production of the show,” a spokesperson for Governor told the Post, “but they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working.”

“Rigorous safety protocols including testing and screening and compliance checks by a special compliance officer," were the conditions agreed to in order for the event to take place.

Actress and singer Keke Palmer will host the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Refinery29's 29Rooms)

Actress and singer Keke Palmer will host the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Refinery29's 29Rooms)

Reps for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are among the stars slated to perform, while the event will be hosted by Keke Palmer.

Roddy Ricch, who was expected to perform, announced on Saturday that he will not perform after all.

FEDERAL JUDGE UPHOLDS NEW YORK'S COVID-19 TRAVEL QUARANTINE

"Unfortunately, I won't be performing at this year's VMAs as announced. My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance," said the rapper on his Instagram story. "My team and I are safe and everyone's health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y'all next year. STAY SAFE."

Roddy Ricch (left) and J Balvin have dropped out of performing at the MTV VMAs. Balvin is recovering from coronavirus.

Roddy Ricch (left) and J Balvin have dropped out of performing at the MTV VMAs. Balvin is recovering from coronavirus. (Getty Images)

Similarly, J Balvin has also pulled out of the show, according to Variety.

“Unfortunately, J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer performing,” a source close to the show told the outlet. “As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Balvin, 35, recently revealed that he is recovering from coronavirus.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment