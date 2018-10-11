2018 E! People's Choice Awards start time, category finalists and everything else you need to know

The 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards are just around the corner: the award show will kick off next month at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Read on for a look at what to expect from the big night and who some of the winners might be.

How can I watch the show?

Just tune in at 9 p.m. ET on E! on Nov. 11.

Who is hosting?

The emcee for this year’s show has yet to be revealed. Fans can expect more details as the show gets closer. Last year, comedian Joel McHale hosted the 43rd People’s Choice Awards.

How does voting work?

E! announced nominees in 43 categories spanning music, television, movies and pop culture on Sept. 5.

Fans were able to start voting for their favorites on Sept. 24 and narrowed the nominees in each category down to five, the network said.

Voting isn’t over. Fans can pick who they want to win until Oct. 19.

“Now that we're in round two of voting, every finalist has a clean slate and starts with zero votes, which means anyone could win and you need to vote for your favorites in order for them to take home a PCAs trophy,” the network said.

Who are the finalists for 'Movie of the Year?'

The horror flick “A Quiet Place” and romance “Fifty Shades Freed” are up for the prize, as are superhero movies “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2.”

What about the 'Female Movie Star' of 2018 finalists?

Sandra Bullock (“Ocean’s 8”), Anne Hathaway (“Ocean’s 8”), Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Lily James (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Avengers: Infinity War) are up for the honor.

Who are the 'Male Movie Star' of 2018 finalists?

This year, finalists include Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Chris Hemsworth, (“Avengers: Infinity War’), Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”) and Nick Robinson (“Love, Simon”).

What are the 'Show of 2018' finalists?

“13 Reasons Why,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “This Is Us” all made the cut.

Who are the 'Male TV Star of 2018' finalists?

One of these five men could take home the honor: Justin Chambers (“Grey's Anatomy”), Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”), Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”), Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale”) and Harry Shum Jr. (“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”).

What about the 'Female TV Star of 2018' finalists?

This year, they include Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Katherine McNamara (“Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments”), Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”) and Ellen Pompeo (“Grey's Anatomy”).

What about music? Who are the 'Male Artist of 2018' finalists?

Rapper Drake, pop stars Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran are up for the prize. Country star Keith Urban is also in the mix.

And the 'Female Artist of 2018' finalists?

Singers Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift all made the cut. Rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are also among this year’s batch.

Who are the 'Group of 2018' finalists?

5 Seconds of Summer, BTS, Panic! At the Disco, Super Junior and Twenty One Pilots are all in contention for the honor.

Who are the 'Album of 2018' finalists?

Cardi B (“Invasion of Privacy”), Camila Cabello (“Camila”), Ariana Grande (“Sweetener”), Shawn Mendes (“Shawn Mendes”) and Nicki Minaj (“Queen”) are among this year’s group.

What about the finalists for 'Song of 2018?'

Ariana Grande (“No Tears Left to Cry”), Selena Gomez ("Back to You”) and Shawn Mendes (“In My Blood”) are finalists in the category. The K-pop group BTS was also included for the song “Idol.” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin could also win for their collaboration on “I Like It.”