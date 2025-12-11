White Elephant winners: 10 mugs under $35 that make perfect gift swaps

Mugs are ideal for White Elephant gift swaps because they’re equal parts fun and practical. These picks are funny, unique and totally functional, which makes them perfect for almost anyone. Some are fitting for coffee lovers, others bring a little sass with their designs and a few are just plain ridiculous (in the best way). From one with a built-in diffuser and lid to another that's a bit more traditional and luxe, these mugs make the best gifts and are all under $35. Let the bidding war begin!

Latest gift guides

Best wine gifts

Best gifts for kids, starting at just $6

Gifts for adults who love to build

White Elephant gifts under $25

13 purrfect gifts any cat owner will love

Thoughtful gifts for those who are impossible to shop for

Practical gifts for dog lovers

Giftable games double as decor

This "Not in the mooood" mug has a cute cow on the rim, an oversized handle and the capacity to hold14 ounces of whatever gets you going in the morning. It's the kind of silly-but-useful gift that makes everyone at the party want to steal it.

Give them a mug full of mindfulness and coffee with this pick. The mug comes with a QR code that can be scanned for daily affirmations, perfect for anyone who loves starting their day with a little intention (and caffeine).

This Everlee Mug from Pinky Up is fancy and sure to be a hit with tea lovers. It comes with a built-in infuser and lid for brewing loose-leaf tea right in the mug, and the design is cute enough to impress even the pickiest gift-swap crowd.

This sleek, artsy Pantone color code mug makes a great White Elephant gift for creatives or anyone who is serious about their color swatches. It comes in a range of bold hues, each marked with its official Pantone code, so you can sip your coffee in your favorite shade.

Since you don’t always know who the recipient will be in a White Elephant game, this the fan-favorite Bistro Tile mug from Anthropologie is perfect. It’s made from sturdy stoneware and gold decals that give it a fancy touch, and the mosaic tile-inspired design features popular cities, like Texas, New York or Atlanta.

This Build-on Brick coffee mug is compatible with Lego-style building blocks, so you can sip your morning brew and build something while you wait for the caffeine to kick in. It’s silly, creative and guaranteed to be a hit with anyone who loves Legos.

GIFTS FOR ADULTS WHO LOVE TO BUILD: LEGO SETS, 3D WOODEN PUZZLES AND MINI MODEL KITS

Designed to look like a DSLR lens, this mug looks real enough to fool a few people. It's made with stainless steel to keep drinks warm and comes with a matching lid and a matching spoon.

The FOX News Holiday Snowflakes Mug is perfect for sipping something warm while catching up on the headlines on your favorite network. With a classic snowflake design and two-tone color scheme, it will bring some holiday cheer to your morning coffee.

Original price: $20

This dumpster fire coffee mug is shaped like an actual dumpster fire. It’s the perfect White Elephant gift for coworkers, friends or anyone who likes to drink their coffee with a side of sarcasm.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Shaped like a giant pill bottle and labeled for "Caffeine RX," the Prescription Coffee Mug is perfect for anyone who treats their morning coffee like medicine.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.