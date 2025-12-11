White Elephant winners: 10 mugs under $35 that make perfect gift swaps

Mugs are ideal for White Elephant gift swaps because they’re equal parts fun and practical. These picks are funny, unique and totally functional, which makes them perfect for almost anyone. Some are fitting for coffee lovers, others bring a little sass with their designs and a few are just plain ridiculous (in the best way). From one with a built-in diffuser and lid to another that's a bit more traditional and luxe, these mugs make the best gifts and are all under $35. Let the bidding war begin!
"Not in the mooood" mug: $15.95
This "Not in the mooood" mug has a cute cow on the rim, an oversized handle and the capacity to hold14 ounces of whatever gets you going in the morning. It's the kind of silly-but-useful gift that makes everyone at the party want to steal it.
Daily mindfulness interactive mug: $28
Give them a mug full of mindfulness and coffee with this pick. The mug comes with a QR code that can be scanned for daily affirmations, perfect for anyone who loves starting their day with a little intention (and caffeine).
Mug with infuser and lid: $32.49
This Everlee Mug from Pinky Up is fancy and sure to be a hit with tea lovers. It comes with a built-in infuser and lid for brewing loose-leaf tea right in the mug, and the design is cute enough to impress even the pickiest gift-swap crowd.
Pantone color code mug: $25
This sleek, artsy Pantone color code mug makes a great White Elephant gift for creatives or anyone who is serious about their color swatches. It comes in a range of bold hues, each marked with its official Pantone code, so you can sip your coffee in your favorite shade.
Anthropologie bistro tile stoneware mug: $14
Since you don’t always know who the recipient will be in a White Elephant game, this the fan-favorite Bistro Tile mug from Anthropologie is perfect. It’s made from sturdy stoneware and gold decals that give it a fancy touch, and the mosaic tile-inspired design features popular cities, like Texas, New York or Atlanta.
Build-on coffee mug: $10.39 (26% off)
This Build-on Brick coffee mug is compatible with Lego-style building blocks, so you can sip your morning brew and build something while you wait for the caffeine to kick in. It’s silly, creative and guaranteed to be a hit with anyone who loves Legos.
Camera lens coffee mug: $15.68
Designed to look like a DSLR lens, this mug looks real enough to fool a few people. It's made with stainless steel to keep drinks warm and comes with a matching lid and a matching spoon.
FOX News holiday snowflakes mug: $16.95
The FOX News Holiday Snowflakes Mug is perfect for sipping something warm while catching up on the headlines on your favorite network. With a classic snowflake design and two-tone color scheme, it will bring some holiday cheer to your morning coffee.
Dumpster fire coffee mug: $15 (25% off)
Original price: $20
This dumpster fire coffee mug is shaped like an actual dumpster fire. It’s the perfect White Elephant gift for coworkers, friends or anyone who likes to drink their coffee with a side of sarcasm.
Prescription coffee mug: $14.95
Shaped like a giant pill bottle and labeled for "Caffeine RX," the Prescription Coffee Mug is perfect for anyone who treats their morning coffee like medicine.
