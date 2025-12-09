Prison officers intercept drone delivering steak, crab legs with seasoning to inmates in contraband drop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A drone carrying a gourmet holiday haul of food and contraband was intercepted at a South Carolina correctional facility early Sunday morning, according to state officials.

The bundle, which included steak, crab legs, marijuana and cigarettes, was confiscated at Lee Correctional Institution (LCI) in Bishopville, according to prison officers.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) announced the seizure on X, tagging the post with "#ContrabandChristmas."

"Seems some folks were planning an early holiday Old Bay [Seasoning] crab boil and steak dinner along with their marijuana and cigarettes — all dropped by a drone at Lee CI," SCDC wrote.

Photos released by the department show the unique haul included a raw steak, plastic-wrapped crab legs, Old Bay Seasoning, a carton of Marlboro cigarettes, two large bags of marijuana and a vacuum-sealed bag of loose tobacco.

Authorities told Fox News Digital that the drone was recovered along with the package. The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

"As you likely know, we often see odd items included in contraband packages, but this was a bit unusual, even for us," SCDC spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said. "I’m guessing the inmates who were expecting this package are a bit crabby."

The SCDC and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have spent years dealing with persistent drone drops at LCI.

"Contraband is a real threat to prisons across the country, and we fight nightly attacks from drones dropping dangerous drugs (often fentanyl and meth) onto prison yards," Shain said. "We go to extraordinary lengths to combat drones."

In 2022, an eight-month investigation at Lee Correctional led to 20 arrests and the seizure of 12 drones, as well as 100 pounds of contraband, authorities reported.

Additionally, officers discovered three abandoned drones in the woods near the prison fences.

Law enforcement reported that the drones involved have grown larger and are capable of carrying heavier loads.

"These large drones can carry heavier and heavier packages," Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said in a 2022 statement. "We are working hard to stop them from getting in the wrong hands."