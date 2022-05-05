Tom Cruise jokes with James Corden about his exit from ‘The Late Late Show’: ‘I’m sorry you got fired’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise joined James Corden on Tuesday’s episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and cracked a joked regarding his departure.

At the beginning of the show, Corden introduce the night’s guests, which included Cruise and his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star, Monica Barbaro.

"James! It's such a privilege to be here, and I'm sorry about the news," Cruise said with a smile. "I'm sorry you got fired."

Last Thursday, Corden made the announcement during his show that he was signed on to one more season with CBS before leaving the show. He has been the show’s host since March 2015.

"But I just wanted you to know that I'm here for you," Cruise went on. "I'm here for you tonight, and for whatever you need... I would not have fired you."

"Well, I would love it if you could lend me some money," Corden replied.

"I told you, anything, James, anything," Cruise said.

"The Late Late Show" was previously hosted by Craig Ferguson before Corden’s takeover. The network has not announced who will be his replacement going forward.

At the end of 2020, Corden admitted that when his contract with CBS is up, he will be considering his options and possibly moving back to England.

"I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one," the Emmy winner told The Sun at the time.

"It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people," he explained.

Corden and his wife, Julia, have three kids: son Max, 11, and daughters Carey, 7, and Charlotte, 4.

Since the talk show host announced his exit, he has not clarified if he will be staying in the states or moving back to the U.K.