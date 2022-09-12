Laura Ingraham rips Hillary Clinton over 'Gutsy' series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted Hillary Clinton over the fact that Clinton did not feature Queen Elizabeth II on her new series on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, why include women like Queen Elizabeth, or Mother, now Saint Teresa, globally recognized for their tireless service to others when there are so many more deserving, gutsy gals out there?

HILLARY, CHELSEA CLINTON TALK ‘TAKING A LEAP OF FAITH’ IN NEW ‘GUTSY’ TELEVISION SERIES

Just look at two who were featured on Hillary's TV series like the foul mouth comedian Amy Schumer or Meghan Thee WAP Stallion whose gutsiness is on display when she tells young girls to shake their butts and spread their legs.

