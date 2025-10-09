Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Federal judge undercuts Trump's executive order on 'radical gender ideology'

Obama-appointed judge blocks HHS rules targeting 'radical indoctrination' and 'gender ideology'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from forcing recipients of federal teen pregnancy prevention grants to follow new rules targeting "radical indoctrination" and "gender ideology."

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, said President Donald Trump’s order was "motivated solely by political concerns, devoid of any considered process or analysis, and ignorant of the statutory emphasis on evidence-based programming."

The ruling marked a victory for Planned Parenthood affiliates in California, Iowa and New York, who sued to try to block enforcement of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) policy change. The ruling will apply to all organizations that receive grants. 

HHS, which oversees the program, declined to comment on Tuesday’s ruling.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WINS SUPREME COURT FIGHT TO SLASH NIH MEDICAL RESEARCH GRANTS TIED TO DEI, LGBTQ STUDIES

Donald Trump wearing a dark suit and looking serious as he holds up an executive order he signed

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HHS had previously said in a policy document issued in July that the guidance for the program "ensures that taxpayer dollars no longer support content that undermines parental rights, promotes radical gender ideology, or exposes children to sexually explicit material under the banner of public health."

Planned Parenthood affiliates argued the new directives conflicted with the program’s requirements and were so vague that it was unclear how to comply.

exterior of a Planned Parenthood branch

A title sign sits outside a Planned Parenthood branch on May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

KENNEDY'S HHS TERMINATES CALIFORNIA SEX ED GRANT AFTER IT REFUSES TO DROP 'RADICAL' GENDER LESSONS

Howell agreed, writing in her ruling that the HHS policy provided "incomprehensibly vague" requirements and "seemingly relied on irrelevant ideological factors, and did not justify its change in position."

exteriors of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services headquarters

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is pictured in Washington on Monday, July 13, 2020.  (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The changes to the pregnancy prevention program were part of a series of executive orders Trump signed on his first day back in the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

