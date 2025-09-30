Arrest warrant issued for California doctor in Louisiana abortion pill case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Louisiana have an arrest warrant out for a California doctor accused of mailing abortion pills to a woman he never spoke with.

Dr. Remy Coeytaux allegedly sent the pills to Louisiana woman Rosalie Markezich in 2023, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.

In court filings, Markezich says her boyfriend at the time used her email address to order drugs from Coeytaux and sent her $150, which she then forwarded to Coeytaux. She said she had no other contact with the doctor.

Markezich claims that she felt forced to take the pills and that "the trauma of my chemical abortion still haunts me." She believes it would not have happened if telehealth prescriptions for the drug were off limits.

"Rosalie is bravely representing many women who are victimized by the illegal, immoral, and unethical conduct of these drug dealers," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement obtained by the AP.

Murrill is now seeking an order that would require drug regulators to bar telehealth prescriptions for mifepristone, one of the two drugs usually used in combination for medication abortions.

Under Louisiana's ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, physicians convicted of providing an abortion face up to 15 years in prison and $200,000 in fines.

This is the second case Coeytaux is facing regarding abortion polls. In July, a Texas man filed a federal lawsuit claiming the doctor shipped abortion pills to his girlfriend that were ordered by her estranged husband, FOX 26 Houston reported.

The girlfriend allegedly took the pills in September 2024 to terminate the pregnancy.

Coeytaux did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Medication abortion has been available in the U.S. since 2000, when the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone. In June, the Supreme Court threw out a challenge to the FDA's expansion of access to mifepristone, ruling that the doctors and groups who brought the case lacked standing. While the Court did not rule on the merits of the challenge, they preserved access to mifepristone for the time being.

A group of 19 Democratic state attorneys general on Monday issued a statement saying that mifepristone is safe and expressing concern over an FDA review, which some Republican attorneys general had called for.

The Abortion Coalition of Telemedicine reiterated in a statement to The Associated Press that the medication is safe and an "essential part of women's healthcare."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.