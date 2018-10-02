How to throw your own wine tasting party
Exploring new wines is best done with friends and family. For those of you who may feel a little low on confidence to host a true wine tasting party --the kind where you talk about the wine in depth, rather than just knocking back the glasses --here are a few tried and true tips. It's easier than you think.
Bloody Mary Mix Roundup
Once upon a time the Bloody Mary was a simple drink – vodka, lemon and tomato juice, and possibly the hot sauce of your choice. That was somewhere between the late 20s and 30s, when the drink was first mixed. But, much like life in modern times, things have gotten a whole lot more complicated since then.