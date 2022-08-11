Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2023 GMC Canyon revealed as a very premium pickup

GMC's midsize truck goes further upmarket

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2023 GMC Canyon is distancing itself from the Chevrolet Colorado it shares a platform with more than ever before.

The all-new midsize pickup has been revealed as a premium offering with a starting price of around $40,000.

The Canyon will initially be offered only as a crew cab with a short bed and a single engine across the range.

It's a 310 horsepower turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder rated at 430 lb-ft of torque that's connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

REVIEW: THE 2022 GMC SIERRA 1500 AT4X IS AN EXTREME MACHINE

The 2023 GMC Canyon AT4, AT4X Edition 1 and Denali have been revealed ahead of their launch early next year.

The 2023 GMC Canyon AT4, AT4X Edition 1 and Denali have been revealed ahead of their launch early next year. (GMC)

Elevation, AT4, AT4X and Denali trims will be offered, with the order books currently opened for the limited-availability AT4X Edition 1 priced at $63,350.

The AT4X Edition 1 features extreme off-road equipment.

The AT4X Edition 1 features extreme off-road equipment. (GMC)

The extreme off-road AT4X features a three-inch body lift compared to the entry-level version of the current generation Canyon, a widened stance, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, front and rear locking differentials, an array of underbody protection and a set of high performance Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that provide progressive damping to enable high-speed off-road driving while maintaining body control either on pavement or off of it.

A "performance" front skid plate is part of the Edition 1 package.

A "performance" front skid plate is part of the Edition 1 package. (GMC)

The Edition 1 package adds front- and rear-facing underbody cameras with washers, an off-road front bumper with safari bar, 30-inch grille light bar, a COMEUP brand winch, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, reconfigurable bed rails and a "performance" front skid plate.

THE GMC SIERRA 1500 AT4X AEV EDITION PUSHES THE PICKUP'S LIMITS

The Denali interior is trimmed in etched wood and leather.

The Denali interior is trimmed in etched wood and leather. (GMC)

The Elevation, AT4 and Denali all have a two-inch lift, but ride on a conventional suspension system. The luxurious Denali has chrome-accented exterior and an interior trimmed in etched wood and leather. It shares its 11.3-inch infotainment system touchscreen with the AT4X, while the Elevation and AT4 get an 8-inch screen.

Automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are standard across the lineup and advanced driver aids, including adaptive cruise control and a head-up display, are offered on various trims, along with a 360-degree camera system.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos