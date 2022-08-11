2023 GMC Canyon revealed as a very premium pickup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2023 GMC Canyon is distancing itself from the Chevrolet Colorado it shares a platform with more than ever before.

The all-new midsize pickup has been revealed as a premium offering with a starting price of around $40,000.

The Canyon will initially be offered only as a crew cab with a short bed and a single engine across the range.

It's a 310 horsepower turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder rated at 430 lb-ft of torque that's connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Elevation, AT4, AT4X and Denali trims will be offered, with the order books currently opened for the limited-availability AT4X Edition 1 priced at $63,350.

The extreme off-road AT4X features a three-inch body lift compared to the entry-level version of the current generation Canyon, a widened stance, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, front and rear locking differentials, an array of underbody protection and a set of high performance Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that provide progressive damping to enable high-speed off-road driving while maintaining body control either on pavement or off of it.

The Edition 1 package adds front- and rear-facing underbody cameras with washers, an off-road front bumper with safari bar, 30-inch grille light bar, a COMEUP brand winch, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, reconfigurable bed rails and a "performance" front skid plate.

The Elevation, AT4 and Denali all have a two-inch lift, but ride on a conventional suspension system. The luxurious Denali has chrome-accented exterior and an interior trimmed in etched wood and leather. It shares its 11.3-inch infotainment system touchscreen with the AT4X, while the Elevation and AT4 get an 8-inch screen.

Automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are standard across the lineup and advanced driver aids, including adaptive cruise control and a head-up display, are offered on various trims, along with a 360-degree camera system.