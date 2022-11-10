Jeep saluting US military and veterans with $1,000 cash-back deal

Jeep is doubling down on America's military with a special discount deal.

The brand will be offering active-duty military and veterans $1,000 cash back on the Wrangler and Gladiator models through the rest of November in honor of Veterans Day.

The amount is twice that of the brand's ongoing $500 military discount offered across its lineup.

"With more than 80 years of history, the Jeep brand is extremely proud of our military heritage," Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America said.

"We are always looking for ways to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who serve our country."

The discount can also be applied to the Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom models that were announced for The Fourth of July.

The special edition SUV and pickup come with a package of functional and design features that includes American flag badges on the sides and "Oscar Mike" decals on the tailgates, which is a military expression meaning "on the move" or "on mission."

The $3,295 Freedom package is offered on the Sport S versions of the Wrangler SUV , which start at $38,960 and $42,165. Jeep makes a $250 donation to military charities for each truck sold.

Both come standard with a 285 hp V6, 6-speed manual and four-wheel drive.

Jeep said that Freedom models can already be found on dealer lots.