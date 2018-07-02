FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump predicts Dems will be put on ICE in November; Dems in dissension; Mexico elects ‘messiah’

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Monday, July 2, 2018

FOX News Exclusive: President Trump says he is not likely to ask his Supreme Court nominee's view on Roe vs. Wade and predicts Democrats will lose 'badly' in the midterm elections if they continue their push to abolish ICE in wide-ranging interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo

Democrats appear to be in disarray as Rep. Maxine Waters admits she was 'surprised' by party leader's criticism over her recent controversial comments about 'confronting' Trump administration officials. In addition, a top Democratic senator dissents from growing party calls to abolish ICE

A left-wing populist who fervently opposed President Trump's immigration policies won Mexico's presidential election Sunday night

NBA superstar LeBron James agrees to four-year, $154 million blockbuster contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, once again leaving behind his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers

THE LEAD STORY - FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP ON SUPREME PICK, ROE V. WADE ... AND PUTTING DEMS ON ICE: President Trump expects his next Supreme Court pick “to go very quickly” and says he is unlikely to ask his nominee’s position on the landmark Roe vs. Wade abortion rights case ... In a wide-ranging interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures," Trump said abortion rights "could very well end up" being determined on a state-by-state basis after a new Supreme Court justice is seated, but the president said he "probably" would not ask his pick to replace retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy how they would vote on Roe v. Wade. “But I’m putting conservative people on,” Trump said. Trump predicted the new Supreme Court nominee, whom he has vowed to name on July 9, would be approved by the Senate "very quickly," with "a lot of support."

In the interview, Trump also predicted Democrats will be “beaten so badly” in the midterm elections if they campaign on the policy of abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) -- just as the once-fringe call to scrap the agency is going mainstream among the left. In New York, socialist primary challenger and ICE opponent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's shocked the party’s establishment by beating Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y. In the days afterward, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Mayor Bill de Blasio added their support to the cause. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif has said that the U.S. should consider “starting from scratch” while Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., announced he would be introducing a bill on Monday to abolish the agency.

DIVIDED DEMS FALL: Democrats appear to be cracking under the pressure of opposing President Trump, and party infighting is going public months before the midterm elections ... Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Sunday that she was "surprised" by criticism from Democratic leaders over her statement that people should "push back" against members of the Trump administration over its immigration policy. Waters attracted criticism from Republicans last weekend after she told rally-goers in her Los Angeles congressional district that members of the public should confront members of the Trump administration and "tell them they're not welcome."

Waters made the remarks after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen left a different restaurant after protesters began shouting at her. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi distanced herself from Waters' remarks. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor to say that harassment of political opponents was "not right" and "not American."

Meanwhile, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday bucked calls by fellow high-profile Democrats to abolish ICE, putting a damper on the far-left proposal that has gained mainstream traction in recent days. "We are always going to need immigration enforcement," Klobuchar said on ABC's "This Week."

POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE IN MEXICO: A left-wing populist who railed against President Trump's immigration policies won a historic victory in Mexico's presidential election Sunday night, with both of his main rivals conceding before the first official results were announced.... A late-night official quick count from electoral authorities forecast that Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would win with between 53 percent and 53.8 percent of the vote, a remarkable margin not seen in the country for many years.

Lopez Obrador, known popularly by the acronym "AMLO," has long been the consensus front-runner in the race, having promised a "transformation" of a country plagued by violence and political scandal. While Lopez Obrador has railed against Mexico's "mafia of power," he's saved some of his strongest words for Trump.

He launched his presidential campaign in the border city of Ciudad Juarez and vowed that Mexico would reassert itself as a "free, sovereign and independent" nation. He has vowed that Mexico "will never be the piñata of any foreign government" and ripped the Trump administration's policy of separating families who cross the border illegally as "arrogant, racist and inhuman." He's also promised to roll back some of outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto's policies toward Central American migrants who cross Mexico's own southern border, saying that his government would no longer do Trump's "dirty work."

L.A.-BRON GOES HOLLYWOOD: LeBron James has agreed to a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agency says ... Klutch Sports Group announced that the contract would pay James a fully guaranteed $154 million. ESPN reported that the fourth year of the deal was a player option that James can decline in order to become a free agent again after the 2020-21 season. This is the third time in eight years that James has changed teams via free agency. He left the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 2010 season to go to the Miami Heat. He returned to Cleveland following the 2014 season. James isn't planning any more comments and there won't be a welcoming press conference or celebration in Los Angeles, a person familiar with his plans told The Associated Press.

'EVOLUTION OF A SOCIALIST COUP': "Right now in America, there are forces dug in, organized, and well-funded doing whatever is necessary to make socialism happen. Today's demonstrations are part of an ongoing step-by-step agenda to change our country at its very core." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," outlining the current rise of socialism in America. WATCH

ICE AGE FOR DEMS?: "Calls to abolish ICE will lead to the abolishment of the Democrat party." – Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, on "FOX & Friends Weekend," arguing that calls to abolish ICE will lead to the end of the Democratic Party. WATCH

