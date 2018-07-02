Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION

Michael Goodwin: The left needs to face reality -- Trump is winning

Michael Goodwin
By | New York Post
close
Despite some recent controversies, Trump's popularity keeps rising. Video

Why President Trump's poll numbers are on a roll

Despite some recent controversies, Trump's popularity keeps rising.

To understand the madness gripping American leftists, try to see the world through their eyes. Presto, you’re now part of the raging resistance.

Like the Palestinians who mark Israel’s birth as their nakba, or tragedy, you regard Donald Trump’s 2016 victory as a catastrophe. It’s the last thing you think of most nights, and the first thing most mornings.

You can’t shake it or escape it. Whatever you watch, listen to or read, there are reminders — Donald Trump really is president.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin on The New York Post click here. 

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.