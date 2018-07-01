Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin

Canada has begun imposing tariffs on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump administration's new taxes on steel and aluminum imported to the United States.

Some U.S. products, mostly steel and iron, face 25 percent tariffs, the same penalty the United States slapped on imported steel in May. Other U.S. imports, from ketchup to pizza to dishwasher detergent, will face a 10 percent tariff at the Canadian border, the same as America's tax on aluminum.

GM WARNS ON CAR TARIFFS: CUSTOMERS WILL FEEL IMPACT

Speaking in Leamington, Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Canadians for standing united against President Donald Trump's sanctions. He urged Canadians to "make their choices accordingly" in considering whether to buy American products.

Trump enraged Canada and other U.S. allies by declaring imported steel and aluminum a threat to America's national security.