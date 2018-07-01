Heather Locklear voluntarily agrees to long-term rehab

Actress Heather Locklear has gone to rehab.

The former “Melrose Place” star voluntarily agreed to check herself into a long-term treatment facility for substance abuse and mental health issues after she spent the last week in a psychiatric ward, TMZ reported.

The troubled 56-year-old blonde was arrested Sunday after chugging a bottle of tequila, crashing her Porsche at her California mansion and then attacking cops when they arrived.

She was arrested on police battery charges and released, but was immediately rushed to the hospital hours later for an overdose of some kind, according to the report.

While she was involuntarily held in the hospital, doctors determined that she suffers from mental health issues.

A week earlier, Locklear was taken in for a psych evaluation after her parents called the police saying she was threatening to find a gun and kill herself and tried to choke her mother.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.