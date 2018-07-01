Sophie Turner says 'Game of Thrones' will be 'bloodier,' promises 'more death' on HBO show

Sophie Turner has spoken out about the eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones” -- and promising deadly changes.

The 22-year-old actress, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO fantasy show, talked about the program with Gold Derby, revealing that “there’s definitely a coming together of people.”

She mentioned “everyone coming together to fight against, you know, the impending doom of uh, what, you know, could be the - I don’t want to give away too much - anyway, a big threat.”

Turner also touched on “a lot of tension” among “areas coming together and battling for what they think is right and the right way to approach this.”

“It’s very, very interesting,” she added.

The star also explained how the show will be different this time around.

“It’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before!” she said.

There will be just six episodes in the final season of “Game of Thrones” when it kicks off in 2019.

However, fans may get more fantasy-world action from HBO, with the network reportedly ordering a pilot for a new prequel to the show.

The installment is one of five potential developments connected to the series, Variety reported earlier this month. HBO PR's Twitter account retweeted the Variety report.

Specifics about the show at this point are scant but the network has revealed it’ll depict “the worlds’ descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

