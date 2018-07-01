Roseanne Barr claims she's been offered new TV projects since cancellation scandal

"Roseanne" may be gone for good, but the sitcom’s eponymous star, Roseanne Barr, says she’s receiving plenty of job offers since ABC let her go on May 29.

"Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it," the comedian stated during a new interview with Rabbi Schmuley Boteach. "But we’ll see."

Barr also revealed during the chat, the second with the Rabbi in recent weeks, that she didn’t ask for money when signing away the rights to her show -- allowing ABC to proceed with a spinoff series that somehow omits her character.

"I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance," she explained amid a discussion of her Jewish faith. "Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you knowing what you’ve done wrong and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing and I want to do the right thing because I’ve lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews."

During her first interview with Boteach, which was released on June 24, Barr broke done in tears while once again apologizing for her racist tweet directed at Valerie Jarrett, who was an aide during the Obama White House.

“It’s really hard to say this, but I didn’t mean what they think I meant. I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses, but I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance,” she said. “I definitely feel remorse… I’m a lot of things, I’m a loud mouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person…a monkey.”