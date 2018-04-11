FOX NEWS FIRST: Zuckerberg's mea culpa on the Hill doesn't win new friends yet; Trump mulling firing Rosenstein?

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologizes on Capitol Hill for his company's mishandling of users' private data, concedes he cannot recall removal of liberal groups' content because of anti-conservative bias

President Trump, angered by the FBI's raid on attorney Michael Cohen, reportedly mulled firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

The FBI's raid on Cohen’s office and hotel room may have stemmed from evidence of significant payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, an analyst told Fox News

Syria's alleged poison gas attack has the U.S. and its allies considering a response, while President Trump canceled plans to attend a summit in South America

THE LEAD STORY - 'WE'VE MADE A LOT OF MISTAKES': Under fire for a privacy scandal that has rocked his company, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly apologized for his company's failures in protecting users' data in five hours of questioning before the Senate on Tuesday ... Zuckerberg testified before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees amid an ongoing controversy over the gathering of user data by Cambridge Analytica, a firm affiliated with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

The Facebook co-founder also told lawmakers he was "not specifically aware" of any instance where the social network had removed content posted by liberal groups amid concerns that the platform is biased against conservatives. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Zuckerberg that "a great many Americans" are "deeply concerned that Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in a pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship." Zuckerberg returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

ROSENSTEIN ON BORROWED TIME?: President Trump was so furious about the FBI's raid on the office and home of his personal attorney Michael Cohen that he reportedly has considered firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ... Sources told the Associated Press that the raid left Trump more angry than advisers has seen him in weeks. Trump believes Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller went too far with the raid on Cohen, and Monday's action was designed only to bring down his presidency and ruin his attorney's life, sources said. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said during the daily briefing with reporters that President Trump 'certainly believes' he has the power to fire Mueller. However, she said, he is not acting to do so. Under Justice Department regulations, only Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation, can fire Mueller.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, a bipartisan group of four senators moved to protect Mueller's job. Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey reportedly planned to introduce legislation Wednesday that would give any special counsel a 10-day window in which he or she could seek expedited judicial review of a firing, two people familiar with the legislation told the Associated Press.

POSSIBLE STORMFRONT IN MUELLER PROBE: The Justice Department raid on the office and hotel room of top Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday is, one expert says, likely a telltale sign that Special Counsel Robert Mueller may have found significant evidence regarding a payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ... “This is an extremely important development. This is Watergate-level stuff,” Ken White, a former federal prosecutor, said to Fox News. “Searching an attorney’s office — at least by the feds — is a rather extreme move that you usually only see with lawyers in the thick of criminal enterprises. It’s quite unusual.” The raid creates a new legal headache for President Donald Trump as he and his attorneys weigh whether to consent to an interview with Mueller's team.

Feds request documents from Trump Organization related to Cohen's payment to Daniels

WEIGHING OPTIONS ON SYRIA: Trump administration officials consulted with global allies Tuesday on a possible joint military response to Syria's alleged poison gas attack, as President Trump canceled a foreign trip in order to manage a crisis that is testing his vow to stand up to Syrian President Bashar Assad ... Trump spoke with other world leaders, and other U.S. officials said the U.S., France and Britain were in extensive consultations about launching a military strike as early as the end of this week. None of the three countries' leaders had made a firm decision, according to the officials, who were not authorized to discuss military planning by name.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

BEWARE OF 'SWAMP' CREATURES: "Every time he [President Trump] listens to card-carrying member of the [Washington, D.C.] swamp, disaster follows." – Laura Ingraham, in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle," urging President Trump to follow his instincts and ignore advice from the Washington's political establishment. WATCH

HINDSIGHT ON JEFF SESSIONS: "[Sessions] should never have accepted the appointment because the Russia investigation started in October of 2016. He knew he was going to be a witness." – Judge Andrew Napolitano, on "Fox & Friends," sounding off on President Trump's repeated criticism of Attorney General Sessions's decision to recuse himself from the Russia collusion investigation. WATCH

TRENDING

Rare Titanic love letter up for auction offers insight into life on the doomed ocean liner.

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend seen cheating in new video.

UFC's Paige VanZant reveals she was gang-raped in high school.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA MADNESS

Sarah Sanders slams April Ryan for 'absolutely ridiculous' question about Trump stepping down.

CNN's Brian Stelter accused of 'dishonesty' and 'hypocrisy' in attacks on Sinclair Broadcasting.

Media’s narrative of Russian bots pushing conservative issues called 'inherently inaccurate.'

THE SWAMP

Obama assailed media's disrespect over first lady 'fat butt' story, ex-aide says in tell-all.

White House removes African nation of Chad from travel ban list.

Missouri Gov. Greitens accused of 'smear campaign' against ex-lover.

ACROSS THE NATION

School board votes against participation in program allowing armed district employees | Pa. district arms teachers with bats

Trump honors Alabama football team at White House after Saban reportedly warns no protests.

Three bald eagles killed in Oregon, cops hunt for suspect.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Dow surges 429 points as China signals lower tariffs on U.S. products.

Bank of America to stop lending to some makers of military-style firearms: report.

Sprint, T-Mobile revive merger talks again: report.

FOX NEWS OPINION

John Stossel: The left's war on science.

Michael Levin: On Holocaust Remembrance Day, I'll think of my great-uncle and his incredible story of survival.

Why the left hates John Bolton - and why they're wrong.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Cosby's lawyer slams accuser Andrea Constand as a 'con artist': 'And we'll prove it.'

'Roseanne' revival pays tribute to departed cast member in episode 4.

JFK Jr.'s wedding is the subject of a TLC special boasting never-before-seen footage of the private ceremony.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Los Angeles painting city streets white in bid to combat climate change.

PHOTO: Retired Army general catches 877-pound bluefin tuna, breaks state record.

More than 50 dead geese fall from Idaho sky in 'freak accident.'

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Rep. Steve Scalise on Mark Zuckerberg's anticipated testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Diamond and Silk react to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Capitol Hill testimony. What role will millennials play in the 2018 midterms? We'll check in with Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren. University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student Brenna Spencer explains why she posed for a graduation picture with a pistol in her waistband.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, 8 p.m. ET: Piers Morgan gives his take on the FBI's raid on Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Guests include: Hamza Khan, Democratic strategist; Randy Zelin, criminal defense attorney; Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis, senior fellow and military expert for Defense Priorities; Rep. Ted Poe; Rep. Jeb Hensarling.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Brandon Judd, Border Patrol Union president.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Rep. Dave Brat.

The Intelligence Report, 2 p.m. ET: Art Laffer, economic adviser under President Reagan.

Lou Dobbs Tonight, 7 p.m. ET: Reps. Matt Gaetz and Sean Duffy.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before a joint Senate Committee about data sharing procedures on the social media network. Fox News' Jared Halpern in Washington recaps the public hearing. President Trump is furious after the FBI raided the offices and residence of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Monday, declaring that “attorney-client privilege is dead!" Judge Andrew Napolitano weighs in. Plus, a commentary by Fox News Radio talk host Tom Shillue.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey on Mueller's raid on Michael Cohen; "Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz sizes up Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill; Kennedy and Bill Hemmer sound off on the Mueller investigation and the potential impact of Zuckerberg's testimony on Facebook's future.

#OnThisDay

1968: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which includes the Fair Housing Act, a week after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

1945: During World War II, American soldiers liberate the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.

1921: Iowa becomes the first state to impose a cigarette tax, at 2 cents a package.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday morning.