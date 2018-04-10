'Army' of 100 Zuckerberg cutouts protests Facebook CEO on Capitol Hill

As Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill for the first time, an unnerving sight greeted visitors outside: an “army” of 100 life-sized cutouts of the CEO.

The display was meant to protest “disinformation” ahead of the tech giant’s congressional hearing. The campaign organized by Avaaz, a global activist group, featured 100 cutouts of Zuckerberg wearing a t-shirt that said “fix Facebook.”

According to a press release, the goal was to get “the CEO to ban all bots, alert the public any and every time users see fake or disinformation, fund fact checkers around the world, and submit to an independent audit to review the scale and scope of fake news.”

“Avaaz has set up a fake army of Mark Zuckerbergs to flood the U.S. capital just as fake news and fake profiles have flooded our democracies,” Nell Greenberg, campaign director at Avaaz, said.

Zuckerberg testified Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees weeks after news surfaced that user information was used unknowingly during the 2016 presidential campaign.