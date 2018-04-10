Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Big Tech Backlash

'Army' of 100 Zuckerberg cutouts protests Facebook CEO on Capitol Hill

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
While Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify before the Senate, 100 cardboard cutouts of the Facebook founder and CEO stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

While Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify before the Senate, 100 cardboard cutouts of the Facebook founder and CEO stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.  (Avaaz)

As Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill for the first time, an unnerving sight greeted visitors outside: an “army” of 100 life-sized cutouts of the CEO.

The display was meant to protest “disinformation” ahead of the tech giant’s congressional hearing. The campaign organized by Avaaz, a global activist group, featured 100 cutouts of Zuckerberg wearing a t-shirt that said “fix Facebook.”

According to a press release, the goal was to get “the CEO to ban all bots, alert the public any and every time users see fake or disinformation, fund fact checkers around the world, and submit to an independent audit to review the scale and scope of fake news.”  

Avaaz campaigners hold a banner in front of 100 cardboard cutouts of the Facebook founder and CEO stand outside the U.S. Capitol, before Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate, in Washington on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Advocacy group Avaaz is calling attention to hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook, and calling for the social media giant to submit to an independent audit. (Kevin Wolf / AP images for AVAAZ)

Avaaz campaigners hold a banner in front of 100 cardboard cutouts of the Facebook founder and CEO stand outside the U.S. Capitol, before Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate, in Washington on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.  (Avaaz)

“Avaaz has set up a fake army of Mark Zuckerbergs to flood the U.S. capital just as fake news and fake profiles have flooded our democracies,” Nell Greenberg, campaign director at Avaaz, said.

Zuckerberg testified Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees weeks after news surfaced that user information was used unknowingly during the 2016 presidential campaign.