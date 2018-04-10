Retired Army general catches 877-pound bluefin tuna, breaks state record

A Delaware man reeled in a massive, 877-pound bluefin tuna on March 17 -- and ultimately set a new record for bluefin tuna in North Carolina, the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries announced on Monday.

It took over two hours for Scott Chambers, a retired Army general from Townsend, to reel in the fish off of the Oregon Inlet, which is located just off of North Carolina’s coast.

The fish measured 113 inches in length and was 79 inches around. The massive tuna broke the state record by 72 pounds, thus becoming the biggest bluefin catch on-record since 2011, according to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, which certified the record.

Still, Chambers’ catch is a ways off from the 1979 world record. That year, a 1,496 pound bluefin was caught in Nova Scotia, according to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.

Chambers and a representative for the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries were not immediately available for additional comment when contacted by Fox News on Tuesday.