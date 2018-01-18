Coroner: Las Vegas shooting gunman's ashes given to brother

Officials in Las Vegas say the cremated remains of the gunman who carried out the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history have been turned over to his brother.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU'-den-berg) said in a statement that Stephen Paddock's ashes were given Thursday to brother Eric Paddock.

Stephen Paddock killed himself before police reached him in his room on the 32nd floor of a casino-hotel where he opened fire into an outdoor concert Oct. 1. He killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

Eric Paddock told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he plans to put the ashes in a safe deposit box at a bank instead of at his home in Orlando, Florida.

He declined further comment about his brother in a call with The Associated Press.