Vegas gunman's girlfriend deleted Facebook account soon after shooting, data show

The girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock deleted her Facebook account less than an hour before police released Paddock’s name, according to reports.

Marilou Danley was traveling in the Philippines on Oct. 1 when Paddock fired a barrage of shots from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort and casino.

The result was 58 people dead and hundreds injured in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

When initially contacted by investigators, Danley was “adamant that she had no prior inclination of Paddock’s intentions to conduct the attack,” an FBI agent’s affidavit says.

The affidavit was part of more than 300 pages that federal prosecutors released Friday following an order by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey.

The documents suggest Danley acted quickly after the shooting to conceal her relationship with Paddock, the New York Post reported.

Paddock began firing around 10:08 p.m. local time, according to emergency calls to police.

The documents show that Danley’s Facebook account was set to private at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 2 – about two-and-a-half hours after the rampage began – and was deleted at 2:46 a.m., less than an hour before authorities released Paddock’s name to the public at 3:30 a.m., the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

By 5 a.m., Danley had been found by investigators and labeled “a person of interest” in the case, the paper reported.

Meanwhile, emails reviewed by investigators have confirmed that Paddock sent an unspecified amount of money to Danley in September, the Review-Journal reported.

As of October, there was no evidence that Danley assisted Paddock in commission of the massacre, and she remained “the subject of intensive review,” the documents say.

The FBI said in late December the agency probably wouldn't brief the public about the motive for the attack until its report is released sometime before the tragedy’s first anniversary.

