Las Vegas shooting victims all died of gunshot wounds, coroner's report finds

All 58 people killed during the massacre at the country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 died of gunshot wounds, a coroner’s report confirmed Thursday -- showing that none of the victims died from injuries related to their attempts to escape the chaotic scene.

The deaths of all those killed by gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival were considered homicides, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said.

Still, nearly three months later, investigators have not yet publicly released a motive in what's considered the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

The coroner also said Paddock, who killed himself after the ambush, died of a single self-inflicted gunshot to the mouth. His death was considered a suicide.

Fudenberg said he waited to release the autopsy findings until all the families involved had the information.

In addition to those killed, more than 500 people were injured during the deadly shooting spree. Paddock, holed up in a luxury suite on the 32 floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, fired more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition at a crowd of concertgoers.

Paddock ultimately killed himself as police approached his hotel room.

Police and the FBI have not said publicly what they think motivated Paddock to amass an arsenal of assault-style weapons and ammunition in a two-room suite and then rain bursts of gunfire for 10 minutes from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay into a crowd of 22,000 people at the festival below.

They also haven't said why they think he stopped shooting.

Paddock's brain was sent to Stanford University in California to study after a visual inspection during found no abnormalities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.