FOX NEWS FIRST: NYC terror attack sparks new calls for immigration reform, Trump says suspect deserves death

Trump says New York terror suspect should get death penalty, wants diversity visa program ended

House Republicans to roll out tax reform plan

Trump to nominate pick to succeed Fed boss Yellen

Tucker Carlson Exclusive: New details on Podesta Group's ties to Russia

Houston Astros win World Series, defeating L.A. Dodgers in Game 7



THE LEAD STORY: Tuesday's terror attack in New York City has renewed calls for comprehensive immigration reform as President Trump vowed to end the federal program that allowed a suspect from Uzbekistan into the United States ... Trump on Wednesday promised to end the State Department's Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which is how suspect Sayfullo Saipov came into the United States in 2010. Under the program, a maximum of 50,000 people are allowed into the U.S. every year in a "lottery system" that tilts toward "countries with historically low rates of immigration." Trump has called for a "merit-based" system. Saipov, 29, was charged with several acts of terrorism after driving a rented pickup truck into pedestrians on a bike path along Manhattan's West Side Highway on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring 12. Trump said Saipov should get the death penalty.

TAX REFORM ROLLOUT: House Republicans are expected to release their much-anticipated tax bill today after a one-day delay ... Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, are looking to tax reform for their first legislative victory since Trump took office in January. Democrats say the Trump tax plan is a giveaway to corporations and the rich. Two sources said the bill, which had been expected Wednesday, was delayed to give lawmakers additional time to address differences over the tax treatment of retirement savings accounts and a deduction for state and local tax payments.

Trump's tax bill: Unknown details that could affect you

TRUMP'S PICK FOR NEXT FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR: The president said he'll announce his nominee to succeed Fed boss Janet Yellen this afternoon ... "I think you will be extremely impressed by this person," Trump told reporters before a Cabinet meeting Wednesday. Trump's leading choice is said to be Jerome "Jay" Powell, who until recently was the only Republican on the Fed board.

Jerome Powell is 'Janet Yellen with a tie': Former Reagan budget director

TUCKER CARLSON EXCLUSIVE: Citing unnamed sources, Tucker Carlson reported on his show Wednesday that the Podesta group, run by Clinton allies John and Tony Podesta, lobbied several members of Congress on behalf of pro-Russia agents ... Tony Podesta, a source told Carlson, set up several meetings between pro-Russian Ukrainians and then-Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, who is on trial for bribery. The Podesta group consistently arranged meetings between American lawmakers and pro-Russian officials seeking influence in Washington. Carlson's report came days after he said he received a "snarling legal threat" from a lawyer for Tony Podesta over his reporting that Podesta, his brother and Paul Manafort were the "central figures" in the federal investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Judge Andrew Napolitano: Mueller's ultimate target is Trump. Here's what could happen next

ASTROS ARE CHAMPS: The Houston Astros have won baseball’s World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday night ... It was the first World Series title for a franchise that started in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s of the National League. The team became the Astros a few years later when it moved into the Astrodome, and then joined the American League in 2013. Houston’s George Springer was named MVP, smacking five home runs during the Series.

RARE INTERVIEW WITH JUSTICE THOMAS: "I think we're getting quite comfortable in our society limiting ideas and exposure to ideas. And maybe that's a symptom of it. I don't know." – Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on "The Ingraham Angle," reflecting on the wave of Confederate monuments and statues being torn down across the country. WATCH

NEW YORK STRONG: "New York City was strong and solid and impressive. This city does not bend, not to anyone." – Shepard Smith, saluting New York spirit and resilience, following Tuesday's terror attack. WATCH

3 dead, manhunt for suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting.

Michelle Obama says men are 'entitled,' 'self-righteous' because women protect them too much.

NBC story on 'backlash' against 'American Muslims' stirs outrage.

A bear market that will 'make its mark' looms ahead: Economist Robert Prechter.

Papa John's blames NFL for sales decline, rips 'poor leadership.'

Apple market value: We may need a bigger chart.

Ed Rollins: Get used to conservative outsiders, America.

Seven House Representatives: Opioid addiction and abuse is not partisan, it's about saving lives.

Tammy Bruce: Kevin Spacey scandal just another Hollywood case of 'everyone knows.'

Playboy movie with Brett Ratner put 'on hold' following sexual assault claims.

House of Cards sent sexual harassment memo to staff weeks before Spacey allegations.

Chuck Norris sues claiming MRI chemical poisoned his wife.

Iceland's biggest 'doomsday volcano' could soon erupt, wreaking mass chaos on travelers.

Student sues government after school forced her to dye her hair black, she claims.

Baby named Frankenstein born on Halloween.

2000: American astronaut Bill Shepherd and Russian cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev become the first residents of the International Space Station.

1976: Jimmy Carter is elected president, defeating incumbent President Gerald Ford.

1948: President Harry S. Truman surprises the experts by winning a narrow victory over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey -- leading to the infamous “Dewey Defeats Truman” headline error in the Chicago Daily Tribune.

