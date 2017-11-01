'House of Cards' sent sexual harassment memo to staff weeks before Spacey allegations

Looks like Kevin Spacey didn’t get the memo on sexual harassment — literally.

Just before accusations against “House of Cards” star Spacey rocked the hit show, producers sent a memo to all staff requiring them to take a newly expanded online course on sexual harassment called “Risky Business.”

“With this issue being front and center in the news right now, this couldn’t come at a better time,” said a memo distributed two weeks before the show was shut down amid shocking harassment allegations against its star. “We feel it is important for everyone in the workplace to understand and live these principals.”

On Oct. 13 — three days after an explosive New Yorker piece revealed harassment and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein by Ashley Judd, Asia Argento and others — a memo went out from Hollywood production studio Media Rights Capital, reading: “Dear Staff, Welcome to Season 6 of ‘House of Cards’; on behalf of everyone at MRC, we are excited to be embarking on another exciting season! . . . We are committed to a Harassment-Free Workplace and a comfortable work environment for all of our employees.”

The memo added, “At the top of each production year, we have forwarded our ‘Harassment-Free Workplace Policy and Procedure’ as part of all staff’s employment package.” But for Season 6, “we decided to take it a step further and worked to create a program entitled ‘Risky Business’ . . . a [one-hour program] designed to help our personnel navigate any difficult issues that may arise. It will also give you the tools to handle and/or avoid any ‘risky situations.’ ”

The memo, seen by Page Six, was sent to staff members by MRC’s head of TV business & legal affairs. All employees were required to complete the “Risky Business” course within a couple of weeks. But two weeks later, actor Anthony Rapp revealed that Spacey made sexual advances toward him, in 1986, when Rapp was just 14. Spacey apologized and announced that he’s gay, and has since been hit with more claims.

“House of Cards” has been suspended.

MRC’s rep told us: “A safe working environment is a top priority for MRC, as it always has been.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.