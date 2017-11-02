Colorado Walmart shooting: 3 dead, no suspect in custody, police say

Police in suburban Denver said Wednesday night that a third person has died following a shooting at a Walmart Super Center store.

Police in Thornton, Colo., confirmed via Twitter that an injured woman who was transported to a hospital had also died in addition to two men who had died at the scene.

They also confirmed that no suspect was yet in custody.

The shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. local time, police said. A little more than an hour later, they tweeted that there was no longer an active shooter at the scene "at this time."

Meanwhile, North Suburban Medical Center told Fox News it had admitted "two bystanders who came in stable condition." It was not immediately clear whether those injuries were part of the official total.

Twitter users posted videos of the evacuated store and multiple emergency vehicles responding to the store.

"I was just picking up my last item and about to head toward the checkout," a witness told KDVR. "I heard two slow pops that sounded like they were coming from the front checkout area, and then started to run as about four more shots rang out a little faster.

"At that point, everyone was just running and screaming."

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene to help police.

The Walmart Super Center is part of a shopping center that includes restaurants and a movie theater. It is located off Interstate 25 in Thornton, north of downtown Denver.

