Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Federal Reserve

Trump says he'll announce new Fed head Thursday

Associated Press
FILE - In this July 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ruled Wednesday. Oct. 25, that the government does not have to immediately resume paying "Obamacare" health care subsidies that President Donald Trump cut off. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - In this July 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco ruled Wednesday. Oct. 25, that the government does not have to immediately resume paying "Obamacare" health care subsidies that President Donald Trump cut off. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)  (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump says he'll announce the "new head" of the Federal Reserve Thursday afternoon.   

Trump says before a Cabinet meeting Wednesday: "I think you will be extremely impressed by this person."   

Trump's leading choice to follow current chair Janet Yellen is Jerome "Jay" Powell, who up until recently was the only Republican on the Fed board. 

 Trump said Yellen was "excellent." Asked Wednesday if she was his pick, he said: "I didn't say that."   

Trump's impending announcement of his choice to lead the Fed is overshadowing this week's meeting of the central bank's policy group, composed of its board members and regional bank presidents.