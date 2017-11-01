Expand / Collapse search
TERROR

NYC attack victims include tourists from Argentina, Belgium: Who are they

A timeline of the deadly events of October 31, 2017, in New York City leaving eight people dead and 11 others injured when a truck plowed into pedestrians and bicyclists along a bike path.

New York terror attack: Timeline of truck driver's rampage

At least eight people were killed Tuesday afternoon in what was the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11.

A suspected ISIS militant plowed a rented truck down one of Manhattan’s busier bike paths – killing at least eight people and seriously injuring 11 others. Many of those killed were tourists, including five Argentines celebrating a school reunion.

"This has turned out to be an international event, in terms of the victims themselves," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said after meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders Wednesday. “We really stand in complete solidarity with Belgium, Argentina and all other countries against these actions.”

“This is a face that knows no borders,” Tillerson said of terrorism.

Ariel Erlij

Ariel Erlij https://www.facebook.com/ariel.erlij/about?lst=596576067%3A1496401660%3A1509513040 Source: Facebook

Ariel Erlij was an Argentinian businessman who reportedly paid for at least some of his friends to go on the trip to New York.  (Facebook)

Ariel Erlij, 48, organized the trip to New York City with his friends to celebrate their 30th anniversary of their 1987 graduation from the Polytechnic School of Rosario, according to La Nacion, an Argentinian newspaper.

The owner of Ivanar, a steel and iron company, Erlij reportedly paid for at least some of his friends to go on the trip to the U.S.

Erlij had three children and loved soccer and volleyball, Argentinian newspaper Clarín reported.

Argentina's consul in New York, Mateo Estreme, told La Capital newspaper in Rosario that the four survivors in the group are in a state of shock. Only days earlier, before flying to the U.S., they had posed for a group photo, all of them wearing T-shirts with the Spanish word "Libre," or "Free."

Hernán Mendoza

HernÃ¡n Mendoza_facebook

Hernán Mendoza was a founding partner at an architecture firm in Argentina.  (Facebook)

Hernán Mendoza was a founding partner of the Amascuatro architect firm in Rosario, La Nacion reported.

Hernán Ferruchi

HernÃ¡n Ferruchi_facebook

Hernán Ferruchi was an architect in Argentina  (Facebook)

Hernán Ferruchi was an architect in Rosario, Argentina, and worked on a project involving high-end properties near the Paraná River, according to La Nacion.

Ferruchi has also studied at the National University of Rosario.

Diego Enrique Angelini

Diego Angelini_facebook

Diego Angelini, an architect, traveled to New York from Argentina with 9 others to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation.  (Facebook)

Diego Angelini was also an architect with a studio in Rosario, La Nacion reported. He had three children. 

Alejandro Damián Pagnucco

Alejandro Pagnucco_facebook

Alejandro Pagnucco was known as "Picho" by his friends.  (Facebook)

Alejandro Pagnucco, 49, was from Funes, Argentina, according to La Nacion.

Nicknamed “Picho,” Pagnucco was an architect and worked as an accountant at a material sales company, according to La Nacion. He had three daughters, Clarín reported.

The Rosario Central soccer team tweeted its condolences to the families of the deceased Tuesday night. 

Ann-Laure Decadt

Ann-Laure Decadt

Ann-Laure Decadt was the mother of two young sons. She was visiting New York with family from Belgium.  (Facebook)

Visiting New York with her mother and sisters, Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, was killed in the car attack, Belgian publication HLN reported.

Decadt’s husband said she was a “fantastic wife” and “the most beautiful mom.” She has two sons, one who is three years old and another who is three months old, according to HLN.

“This loss is unbearable and cannot be overcome,” Decadt’s husband said. 

Decadt was from Staden in Belgium. 

Tillerson confirmed that one Belgium citizen had died in the attack and others were injured. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.