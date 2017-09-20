FOX NEWS FIRST: Mainstream media trashes Trump UN speech, death toll in Mexico quake rises

TOP OF THE MORNING … It's Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, and welcome to Fox News First, your home for all the headlines you need to start the day ... If you are a subscriber to Top Headlines, you can continue to get your early-morning news fix and so much more right here … In the meantime, please spread the word: Tell your friends they can subscribe to Fox News First by clicking here at FoxNews.com/first.

The death toll in Mexico rises to more than 200 following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake as the search for survivors continues

President Trump's fiery speech before the U.N. General Assembly against "rogue regimes" is earning both international praise and attacks at home from Hillary Clinton and the mainstream media

Residents of Puerto Rico are urged to evacuate or face "life-threatening" floods as Hurricane Maria takes aim as a Category 5 storm

The Iran nuclear deal should be "revisited," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells "Special Report with Bret Baier"

Toys R Us's filing for bankruptcy could be the latest sign of a retail apocalypse sparked by the rise of Amazon

THE LEAD STORY: The death toll in Mexico following Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has jumped to 248 as rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Mexico City and surrounding states ... The magnitude of the tragedy is growing by the hour as the death count could continue to rise today. The earthquake occurred just two weeks after a magnitude 8.1 temblor in the south of the country killed more than 90 people. Tuesday was also the 32nd anniversary of the devastating 1985 earthquake that killed thousands of people in the capital.

TRUMP GIVES A "DANGEROUS" AND "COURAGEOUS" SPEECH AT U.N.: President Trump's first speech before the U.N. General Assembly won some praise for targeting "rogue regimes" and bluntly warning "Rocket Man" Kim Jong Un that the United States will "totally destroy" North Korea if Kim does not stop his nuclear program ... "In over 30 years in my experience with the UN, I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. However, Hillary Clinton slammed the speech as "very dark, dangerous" in an interview with Stephen Colbert. Some hysteria came from the mainstream media. MSNBC's Chris Matthews said Trump "lowered the bar for human decency' in his speech. ABC's Terry Moran said Trump's vow to destroy North Korea was a borderline threat to commit a "war crime."

EVACUATE OR DIE: Hurricane Maria is taking aim at Puerto Rico as a Category 5 storm and is expected to make landfall today ... "You have to evacuate. Otherwise, you're going to die," said Hector Pesquera, Puerto Rico’s public safety commissioner. "I don't know how to make this any clearer." Gov. Ricardo Rossello warned that the storm could hit “with a force and violence that we haven’t seen for several generations.” The warnings from Puerto Rican officials came after Maria left "mind-boggling devastation" on the island of Dominica. Click here to track Hurricane Maria's path.

HAND-WRINGING OVER IRAN NUKE DEAL: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told "Special Report with Bret Baier" that the 2015 nuclear deal between the U.S., five other world powers and Iran "really has to be revisited." ... Tillerson said a key sticking point in the current agreement is the "sunset clause," which automatically lifts most key restrictions on Iran's nuclear program by 2030. "Unfortunately, this is what [U.S.] governments in the past did with North Korea," Tillerson said. "They just simply entered into agreements that were short-lived or were easily cheated on.” Tillerson's comments came hours after Trump called the Iran nuke deal "an embarrassment to the United States" in his speech before the U.N. General Assembly.

THE RETAIL APOCALYPSE IS UPON US, THANKS TO AMAZON: Toys R Us has filed for bankruptcy right before the holiday shopping season, becoming the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to fall victim to the growth of e-commerce and discount stores ... More than 300 companies have filed for bankruptcy in 2017. The rise of e-commerce outlets like Amazon has made it harder for traditional retailers to attract customers to their stores and forced companies to change their sales strategies.

Heard on Fox: "I think that the president's assessment of the Iranian nuclear agreement, is that it's not a stiff enough agreement, it doesn't slow their program enough and holding them accountable is difficult under the agreement." – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, on Trump's opposition to the Iran nuke deal brokered by President Obama on "Special Report with Bret Baier.” Click here to watch



2000: Independent Counsel Robert Ray announced the end of the Whitewater investigation, saying there was insufficient evidence to warrant charges against President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton.

1999: Lawrence Russell Brewer became the second white supremacist to be convicted in the dragging death of James Byrd Jr. in Jasper, Texas. (Brewer was executed on Sept. 21, 2011.)

1984: The Cosby Show and Who's the Boss? premiered on NBC and ABC, respectively.

1973: In their so-called "battle of the sexes," tennis star Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, at the Houston Astrodome

