Hobby Lobby cotton decor triggers customer

Hobby Lobby -- the national arts and crafts chain -- is embroiled in a raging controversy over whether cotton is racist.

As absurd as it may sound -- a Texas customer wrote a Facebook post blasting Hobby Lobby for selling raw cotton plants.

"So wrong on so many levels," Daniell Rider declared as she described a vase filled with cotton bolls. "There is nothing decorative about raw cotton."

"A commodity which was gained at the expense of American-American slaves," she thundered. "A little sensitivity goes a long way. Please remove this decor."

More than 200,000 people weighed in -- and many agreed with her argument -- that cotton was a commodity gained at the expense of African American slaves.

To be clear, the same could be said about peanuts and tobacco - but I don't want to give the perpetually offended crowd any ideas.

Cotton is the fabric of our lives -- picked by both black and white people.

Hobby Lobby is not commenting on the faux controversy and as of the writing of this column they were still selling cotton-themed decorations on its website.

Meanwhile, African-American students at Lipscomb University in Tennessee became enraged after they were invited to what they described as a racially offensive dinner party at the university president's house.

The ungrateful urchins were angered after they were served collard greens, macaroni and cheese and cornbread. You can read my report on the meal by clicking here.

But the university president's most egregious offensive was to decorate the tables with cotton bolls.

We can only hope the decorations were not purchased at Hobby Lobby.

I know there are many who are confused and amused by the number of Americans who were triggered by cotton and cornbread. But this rabid type of political correctness is a clear and present danger to our nation.

We must speak up and call out those who want to silence and eradicate cotton in the name of tolerance and diversity. We must do so for the sake of cotton swabs and Fruit of the Loom.

We must also ensure those who suffer microaggressions as a result of cotton and collard greens seek the psychological help they so desperately need.

I'm not quite where this war on cotton is headed -- but don't be surprised if leisure suits come back in style.