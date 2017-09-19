Planned Parenthood hooks up with OkCupid. Guess what this cynical partnership is really about

It's about time that Planned Parenthood got involved in the dating market. They have already reaped the benefits of profiting off of the sex toy industry, the genitalia-designed candy industry, and, of course, they make boatloads of money every year as the abortion industry’s leading provider. They have been missing out for years by not jumping headfirst into the online dating world.

But that has finally changed. The dating website OkCupid, which has admitted in the past to doing social experiments on their users, has partnered with Planned Parenthood. Those who want to find a date on the website will have to answer this question: “Should the government defund Planned Parenthood?” If they answer in the negative, then a cute pink badge will appear on their profile photo along with the hashtag #IStandWithPP.

The partnership’s goal is to solve the problem of finding true feminists on the dating website. Because only true feminists support the right to end innocent lives in the womb. Whoops, off-topic.

The meetings that preceded this partnership must have been entertaining. It probably went something like this: groups of young women lamenting over drinks about the lack of feminist men, or women perhaps, on online dating, and someone coming up with the brilliant suggestion to screen dating applicants on their support for the nation’s largest abortion provider. Brilliant.

Really, that’s what this partnership is about, finding those men who want to use women for unencumbered sex and walk away, no matter the consequences.

It’s only sad that this idea hadn’t come sooner, because young women could have avoided the losers online who only wanted to hook up with them, maybe pay for their abortion, and move on to the next young thing.

The better and more revealing question for OkCupid would be: “Would you support a woman you get pregnant and step up as a father, taking responsibility for the results of your actions?” Or, since 86 percent of most single Americans say they want to get married, what about, “Are you hoping to find a woman to love, marry and remain faithful to you for your entire life?” Those hashtags could have been way more enticing, like #realmen.

The Bro-Choice movement that began in 2013 − yes, it’s a real thing − out of a Sarah Silverman idea, who probably loves OkCupid for this new partnership, because now they can figure out which girls have such low expectations and low self-esteem that they will require nothing from them.

Bro-choicer Ben Sherman railed against Texas legislation in 2013 that would ban late-term abortions in the state: “Your sex life is at stake. Can you think of anything that kills the vibe faster than a woman fearing a back-alley abortion? Making abortion essentially inaccessible in Texas will add an anxiety to sex that will drastically undercut its joys. And don’t be surprised if casual sex outside of relationships becomes far more difficult to come by,” (emphasis his).

Oh no! Less casual sex, more responsibility, less late-term abortion; better bring in Planned Parenthood to fix that problem!

Knowing Planned Parenthood, this partnership with OkCupid is probably the first of many relationships for the abortion giant. They could easily help further divide the nation by getting involved in partnerships with cell phone companies (have the abortion giant on speed dial just in case of pregnancy), and crayon companies (“pink” is now called “Planned Parenthood Pink”).

The opportunities to embarrass themselves are endless. As for women who want real men − men who take responsibility for their actions and protect women, instead of selfish (you insert the word) that exploit them − watch out for that pink badge. Those aren’t the men who will cherish women. Women deserve better.