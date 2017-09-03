Disabled Marine veteran ambushed, killed by masked men in his Georgia garage

A disabled Marine veteran was shot and killed during a confrontation in his garage with would-be home invaders on Friday, police said.

Authorities said that Phillip Lamar Davis, 47, was getting ready to take his wife to work early Friday morning when he opened the garage door and three masked men ambushed them.

Police believe the men intended to rob the victims after entering their home.

When they confronted the couple, Davis tried to protect his wife and push them away, sparking a struggle, during which Davis was shot, police said. His wife took off and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

“She was just screaming, ‘There's gunshots, there's gunshots. Get here right now,’” the wife’s sister, Daphne Sinclair, said, reports WPXI. “She heard the gunshots and she ran to a neighbor’s house saying, ‘Call 911.’”

The couple were high school sweethearts and got married a little over a year ago.

“We are trying to track scents of the suspects to see which directions they may have gone,” DeKalb County Police spokesperson Shiera Campbell told the Palm Beach Post.

“Like they say, you never think it’s going to happen to your family, but it did,” Lorenzo Sinclair, the wife’s father, said, reports WPXI.

Sinclair said they want to see the men behind this attack brought to justice.

The home is located in the 500 block of Mountain Oaks Parkway, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, and no suspects are in custody at this time.