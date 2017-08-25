Hurricane Harvey likely to be 'catastrophic,' 'life-threatening,' forecasters warn

As "catastrophic" Hurricane Harvey churns toward Texas, bringing with it a "life-threatening storm surge," major cities have devolved into ghost towns while authorities use their last hours before landfall to warn of the chaos to come. A tornado warning was issued for Galveston on Friday.

Flooding could reach heights of 6 to 12 feet above ground level along the Texas coast, according to the National Hurricane Center and nearly three feet of rain could fall in some regions. Harvey is now considered a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, as it prepares to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Authorities are anticipating extensive damage, including "structural damage to sturdy buildings" and "complete destruction of mobile homes," according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Corpus Christi. Damage is likely to be "greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months." At least one county, Nueces, is expected to be without power for up to a week.

Normally bustling with residents and tourists, Houston's Galleria was nearly vacant Friday afternoon, with the parking lots about 80 percent empty.

"Not worth it," Janelle Givens told Fox News about forgoing her shopping experience at the glitzy Galleria.

At Houston's University Co-op shop, the manager told a Fox News reporter: "You're brave. I think we're going home early."

Another associate said, "We all live pretty far away and flooding here's a real concern. My mother is all alone. I have to make sure she's okay."

At The Texas Medical Center, the largest medical complex in the world, preparations were being put in place for the expected deluge to come.

"I'm never surprised by the weather in Texas," said William McKeon, president and CEO of TMC. "The hurricane is elevating in strength over us. We're not so much concerned with the wind as we are with it stalling over us. It's daunting to think of how much rain we could get."

McKeon said the hospital had emergency plans in place and had been working with the city on communications and worst-case scenario preps. Some hospitals on the coast, meanwhile, have been evacuating patients, FOX7 Austin reported.

President Trump tweeted late Friday morning he was being constantly updated on the hurricane's progress.

"I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed," Trump tweeted.

Landfall was predicted for late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile stretch of coastline about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

Harvey has been fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

To put the hurricane’s strength in perspective, superstorm Sandy, which wasn’t formally called a major hurricane and still devastated New York and New Jersey in 2012, didn’t have the high winds like Hurricane Harvey and lost tropical status by the time it hit land.

"We're forecasting continuing intensification right up until landfall," National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has activated about 700 National Guard members ahead of Hurricane Harvey’s arrival, said in a statement that President Trump called him to pledge all available federal resources to assist in preparation, as well as rescue and recovery efforts. Abbott said he assured Trump that Texas was working hand-in-hand with local and federal partners.

“FEMA stands ready to support state, local and tribal officials as they prepare for Hurricane Harvey,” Brock Long of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. “I encourage residents who will be affected to follow directions from their local officials. Know your threats, heed the warnings, and if you’re in the path of the storm, ensure your family is prepared for possible prolonged disruptions to normal services.”

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty and The Associated Press contributed to this report.