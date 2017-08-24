Fox News
The week in pictures
Here are the most arresting images taken in the past seven days.
Lightning hits One World Trade Center during a storm in New York City, Aug. 22.

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

A total solar eclipse is seen above Madras, Ore., Aug. 21.

(REUTERS/Nasa)

Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and their son Barron Trump view the solar eclipse, Aug. 21.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Counterprotesters clash with police outside of the Boston Commons and Free Speech Rally in Boston, Aug. 19

(REUTERS/Stephanie Keith)

Participants on greased poles at the "Panjat Pinang" competition during the celebration of Independence Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17.

(REUTERS/Beawiharta)

A competitor tries to grab a flag on a pole covered in lard during celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian in St Julian's, Malta, Aug. 20.

(REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi)

The sun is eclipsed by the moon over the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, Aug. 21.

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

People record the last bell bong before major conservation work on Big Ben in London, Aug. 21.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Pope Francis poses for a selfie with a couple attending his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Aug. 23.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Gorillas sit next to a ruler during a photocall for the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Aug. 24.

(REUTERS/Neil Hall )

A multiple-exposure image shows the solar eclipse seen from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, Aug. 21.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst )

A burning forest during "Operation Green Wave" combating illegal logging in Apui, in Amazonas, Brazil, Aug. 23.

(REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)

A Sikh man with a burning tablet on his tongue during celebrations for the anniversary of Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar, India, Aug. 22.

(REUTERS/Munish Sharma)

The robot "Teo Tronico," designed by Matteo Suzzi, plays a piano at the 2017 World Robot Conference in Beijing, Aug. 22.

(REUTERS/Thomas Peter )

Philippines' Nathaniel Perez fences Singapore's Jet Ng Shang Fei at the Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 22.

(REUTERS/Edgar Su )

People gather at an impromptu memorial where a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 20.

( REUTERS/Susana Vera)

Players warm up ahead of the annual Brambles sandbank cricket match at low tide in the Solent, Britain, Aug. 24.

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay .)

The Oval Office of the White House is seen after a renovation, Aug. 22.

(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

