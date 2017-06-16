Times Square elevator shaft mystery after body of man turns up

Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who was found at the bottom of an elevator shaft at a hotel in Times Square in New York City.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive in the basement of the New York Marriott Marquis on Broadway at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is suspected he either fell or jumped from the eighth floor.