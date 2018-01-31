Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cruises

Coast Guard medevacs two Carnival Cruise Line passengers from same ship hours apart

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Two different passengers on the Carnival Pride needed the U.S. Coast guard to rescue them. Off the coast of Savannah, watch as a Coast Guard team helicoptered in and medevaced out the passengers in this daring video. Video

Coast Guard rescues different Carnival cruise passengers, in same day

Two different passengers on the Carnival Pride needed the U.S. Coast guard to rescue them. Off the coast of Savannah, watch as a Coast Guard team helicoptered in and medevaced out the passengers in this daring video.

close
Two different passengers on the Carnival Pride needed the U.S. Coast guard to rescue them. Off the coast of Savannah, watch as a Coast Guard team helicoptered in and medevaced out the passengers in this daring video. Video

Coast Guard rescues different Carnival cruise passengers, in same day

Two different passengers on the Carnival Pride needed the U.S. Coast guard to rescue them. Off the coast of Savannah, watch as a Coast Guard team helicoptered in and medevaced out the passengers in this daring video.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to rescue not one, but two different women from the same Carnival cruise ship on Jan. 30 after one passenger reportedly suffered a stroke and the other began experiencing severe stomach pains.

COAST GUARD RESCUES YOUNG CRUISE PASSENGER SUFFERING FROM SYMPTOMS OF APPEDICITIS

The Coast Guard was first called to respond to the Carnival Pride at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, but could only dispatch a helicopter from an air station in Savannah, Ga. half-an-hour later, due to low visibility. They reached the cruise liner and medevaced the woman, 46, and her nurse to the Roper St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C., at 8:13 a.m, per a Coast Guard news release.

The Carnival Pride was roughly 15 miles off the coast of Savannah at the time.

carnival rescue reuters coast guard

Coast Guard footage showed a woman being rescued from the Carnival Pride by a helicopter crew.  (Reuters/U.S. Coast Guard)

Later that same morning, the same air station dispatched another helicopter to the Carnival Pride — now about 35 miles off the coast of Savannah — at 11:45 a.m., this time responding to a 64-year-old woman suffering from stomach pains. She was airlifted to the Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

"We do medevacs quite often -- from cruise ships, fishing boats and other vessels,” Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton told ABC News. “It's kind of rare that we get two on the same day from the same ship."

coast guard rescue 2

Rescue teams from the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched twice to the same Carnival Cruise Line ship on Tuesday to rescue two separate women.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Coast Guard confirmed that both women were reported to be in stable condition.