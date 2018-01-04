Coast Guard rescues young Caribbean Princess cruise passenger suffering signs of appendicitis

A pre-teen Canadian boy aboard the Caribbean Princess needed to be rescued by the United States Coast Guard on Tuesday evening after showing symptoms of appendicitis.

The U.S. Coast Guard says that boy, 12, was transported via an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter which had been dispatched from an air station in Clearwater, Fla., per to a news release. He and his father were then delivered to an air station in Miami, where emergency medical services were waiting.

The ship was approximately 230 miles southeast of Miami when the Coast Guard was called in to medevac the boy. The entire trip, from takeoff at Clearwater to arrival in Miami, took an hour and 30 minutes, the U.S.C.G. confirmed.

No further details were immediately available.

This marks the second time in two weeks that the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to rescue a cruise passenger following a similar incident on Dec. 24, during which a woman was airlifted from Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas off the coast of Louisiana after suffering from suspected internal bleeding.

