Yandy's 'sexy Native American' costume sparks Twitter backlash: 'You're filth'

Online lingerie company Yandy has been called out again over the weekend for its “sexy” costumes – this time over its collection of “sexy Native American” and “sexy Indian” designs that many are calling “highly offensive” and “racist.”

This comes less than a week after Yandy was called out for its “sexy” “Handmaid’s Tale”-inspired costume. The company pulled the costume from the website after the backlash, and issued a statement saying it had “become obvious that our ‘Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume’ is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression, rather than an expression of women’s empowerment.”

People on Twitter have been slamming the brand for its 43 outfits that fall under the “sexy Native American” and “sexy Indian” categories, and started a hashtag campaign #CancelYandy, demanding that the company remove the “offensive” costumes.

Some users even mentioned the fact that Yandy was quick to remove the “Handmaid’s Tale” costume after consumer backlash, but continues to sell harshly criticized “cultural” costumes.

Yandy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although this is not the first time the company known for its sexy outfits has been called out for its Native American line.

Last October, a group of Native American women gathered at the Yandy.com office in Arizona to protest the “sexualization of indigenous people.”

Amanda Blackhorse, who organized the protest, made signs calling for an end to cultural costumes.

“We oppose how you use us as costumes and profit off of that ... We are people, not costumes,” she said, Phoenix New Times reported.

The company did not remove the clothing after the protests last year – and as of Monday, is still selling the costumes.