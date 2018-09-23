Donald Trump Jr. slams PETA on Twitter over mocking 'trophy-hunting' Halloween costume

Donald Trump Jr. did not take kindly to PETA’s Halloween costume suggestion – and took to Twitter to let them know.

On Thursday, the vegan organization tweeted out a photo of a hunter in camouflage wearing a hat that reads “Donald Trump Jr.,” being mauled by a leopard. PETA said it was a reference to Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump’s trophy hunting photo where the men posed with a dead leopard.

PETA BILLBOARD IN MARYLAND ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO 'GO VEGAN,' STOP EATING CRABS

“In a twist on the horrific trophy-hunting photo that showed the Trump brothers grinning while clutching the body of a dead leopard – this time the leopard wins! Pre-order PETA’s NEW limited-edition @DonaldJTrumpJr #Halloween costume. http://peta.vg/2bco,” the tweet read.

According to PETA’s website, the proceeds from the costume will support “lifesaving work for wild animals.”

Trump Jr. saw the mocking costume and took to Twitter to slam PETA, calling the organization “hypocrites” and saying it was an “animal slaughter factory.”

MARYLAND CRAB RESTAURANT HITS BACK AT PETA'S BILLBOARD WITH ITS OWN

“Ironically, there are few orgs in world history that have as much animal blood on their hands as PETA. You hypocrites are literally an animal slaughter factory.

‘In the last 11 years, PETA has killed 29,426 dogs, cats, rabbits, & other domestic animals,’” the tweet read before linking to a 2013 Huffington Post article highlighting PETA’s euthanizing policy.

PETA declined additional comment to Fox News, but responded to Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet with a jab of their own, calling the president's son a "callous creep" and describing their policy as offering a "merciful release."

WARNING: Video contains graphic images.

PETA TO PUT UP NEW 'WHY SO CRABBY' SIGN IN MARYLAND, CONTINUING BILLBOARD BATTLE WITH SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

A handful of years ago, PETA came under fire for its euthanizing practices. According to the Washington Post, in 2015, PETA euthanized 81 percent of animals brought to its shelter in Virginia.

PETA defended its policies, claiming the number is high because they take in the animals other “no kill” shelters turn away – the gravely ill, aggressive or infested with parasites, the Post reports.

According to a blog post on PETA’s website in February 2018, they continue to explain the high kill rate is to “alleviate suffering” of the animals.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Most of the animals we took in and euthanized could hardly be called 'pets,' as they had spent their entire lives penned or chained up outside. They were unsocialized, never having been inside a building of any kind or ever experienced a scratch behind the ears. Others were indeed someone’s beloved companion, but they were elderly, sick, injured, dying, aggressive, or otherwise unadoptable, and PETA offered them a painless release from suffering, with no charge to their owners or guardians,” the post reads.