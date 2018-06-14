Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle pearl earrings that match her own

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
The Queen reportedly gifted Markle a pair of pearl earrings to match her own beloved pair.

Meghan Markle‘s got some brand-new sparkle.

At her first solo royal outing with Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, 36, debuted a pair of pearl-and-diamond earrings that perfectly matched her grandmother-in-law’s.

According to The Sun, Markle’s studs were a gift from the Queen herself. Whether the earrings are new or from the 92-year-old royal’s personal collection is unknown.

Markle wore her new jewels with a custom cape dress by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller (who designed her wedding dress), along with a belt ($450) and clutch ($1,190) from the same brand. She finished her outfit with Sarah Flint pumps ($355).

