Kate Middleton's baby reveal dress likened to 'Rosemary's Baby' frock on Twitter

Introducing newborn Prince Louis to the world on the stairs of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital on April 23, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared overjoyed to present their third child. In the wake of the happy news, Twitter commentators have devilishly likened Duchess Kate’s dress to that of Rosemary Woodhouse in the 1968 horror flick “Rosemary's Baby.”

While some described the similarity between the scarlet, long sleeved frocks with white lace Peter Pan collars as “discomforting,” wondering if public should “be a little bit concerned,” others with a darker sense of humor declared the new mom’s look as “magic” and “awesome.”

MEGHAN MARKLE SPORTS HAT, TRENCH COAT AT MEMORIAL SERVICE AFTER DRESS CONTROVERSY

"He chose you, honey! From all the women in the world to be the mother of his only living son!" another quipped, in a nod to both a line from the spooky film and the high-profile romance of the future leaders of the British monarchy.

"Some stylist out there is in trrrrouble," another joked.



The so-called faux pas was likely an accident, as Duchess Kate reportedly intended to pay homage to her late mother in law, Princess Diana, with the outfit. The late royal stepped out on the same stairs of the Lindo Wing in 1984 in a red and white ensemble upon the birth of Prince Harry; style critics immediately linked the look to Kate's custom Jenny Packham frock, estimated to cost $3,000.

MEGHAN MARKLE CRITICIZED FOR 'INAPPROPRIATE' DRESS AT MEMORIAL

Whether Kate's loyal fans love or loathe the look, her next major public (and style) appearance will likely be at the highly anticipated wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS